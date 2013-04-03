Indogroupon.com Now Provides Discount Website for Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Founded in mid-2010, Indogroupon.com has become the largest groupon.com clone in Indonesia and offers a large catalog of discounted products and services, plus a section on daily discounts. The website is run by the company PT Indogroupon Citra Perkasa.



The groupon Indonesia website provides links to the deals of the day, where anything from kitchenware to skin care products can be found. Jewelry, lights, and discount stays at hotels in popular travel destinations such as Jakarta are also available on the site, plus much, much more. Listings include “Great Sales” and other items offered at a discount.



Products can also be found on the site’s main catalog, where the items can be filtered by price range or active deals through a dropdown list. The catalog is also searchable via a Google-powered search tool. Visitors can register for an account with the site and log in any time.



On product pages, the offer period is listed in addition to a description of the item or service. Visitors can share the page on social media and the specific offer details are listed in full. The company selling a product is listed along with its website if available.



One section of the website explains how it works, so users not familiar with the groupon.com type operation can get acquainted with it. A “Business Center” is also part of the site. Online payments are supported by numerous entities including PayPal and various international authorities.



For more information on the website and company, and to take advantage of discounts on nearly any product or service, visit http://indogroupon.com/team/index.php.



