Indonesia - 2012 Wealth Book: Asia's Emerging Giant New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Indonesia has the fastest growing wealth market in the world. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Indonesia and highlights top performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Scope

The report features:

- Independent market sizing of Indonesian HNWIs across five wealth bands

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016

- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Number of UHNWIs in each city

- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs

- Number of wealth managers in each city

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Indonesia

- Size of local wealth management industry

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.

- Detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights

- The total number of HNWIs in Indonesia increased by 67% during the review period (2007–2011). This was the highest growth for any major country in the world, well above the likes of China (41% growth) and India (32% growth).

- As of 2011, there were just over 37,400 HNWIs in Indonesia, with a combined wealth of US$241 billion.

- There are 626 UHNWIs in Indonesia. Jakarta is home to the largest portion of them (55% or 345 of UHNWIs). There are also sizable Indonesian UHNWI populations in Bali (35 UHNWIs), Surabaya (23 UHNWIs), Bandung (20 UHNWIs) and Medan (18 UHNWIs).

-Research shows that a large proportion of local wealth is currently held offshore, mostly in Singapore-based private banks. HNWIs remain invested in Singapore for reasons such as tax avoidance and risk diversification, but also due to higher product sophistication across the straits.



