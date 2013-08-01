Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Overall, we hold an optimistic outlook towards Indonesia's agriculture sector and see

significant growth opportunities in sub-sectors such as livestock, palm oil and cocoa. However, while we

believe that the government's goal to reach self-sufficiency in rice by 2015 is attainable, we are less

confident about other commodities such as sugar and corn. We also highlight that the country's aim to

become the second largest coffee producer in the world by 2015 is unrealistic. Much of our scepticism is

owing to the lack of proper infrastructure and the existence of a large number of low-technology, smallscale

farmers. We believe that the shift from raw commodity exports to refined exports (especially for palm

oil and cocoa) will warrant more public and private investment in order for the raw inputs industry to keep

pace with downstream industries. Wilmar, Golden Agri Resources and Barry Callebaut's investments are

clear signs of the growing interest in these sectors.

Key Forecasts

? Rice production growth to 2016/17: 21.2% to 44.0mn tonnes. We believe Indonesia will attain its goal

of being self-sufficient in rice in the coming years, as the country is increasing initiatives to boost

production. Growing use of high-yielding paddy varieties and agriculture intensification will help output

record higher growth rates than in the past.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138456/indonesia-agribusiness-report-q3-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###