Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Overall, we hold an optimistic outlook on Indonesia's agriculture sector and see significant

growth opportunities in sub-sectors such as livestock, palm oil and cocoa. However, while we believe that

the government's goal to reach self-sufficiency in rice by 2015 is attainable, we are less confident about

other commodities such as sugar and corn. We also highlight that the country's aim to become the second

largest coffee producer in the world by 2015 is unrealistic. Much of our scepticism is owing to the lack of

proper infrastructure and the existence of a large number of low-technology, small-scale farmers. We

believe that the shift from raw commodity exports to refined exports (especially for palm oil and cocoa) will

warrant more public and private investment in order for the raw inputs industry to keep pace with

downstream industries. Investments by Wilmar, Golden Agri Resources and Barry Callebaut are clear signs

of the growing interest in these sectors.

Key Forecasts

? Rice production growth to 2016/17: 14.6% to 41.6mn tonnes. We believe Indonesia will attain its goal

of being self-sufficient in rice in the coming years, as the country is increasing initiatives to boost

production. Growing use of high-yielding paddy varieties and agriculture intensification will help output

to record higher growth rates than in the past.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139695/indonesia-agribusiness-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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