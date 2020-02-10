Global Indonesia Flexible Packaging Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Introduction

Indonesia Flexible Packaging Market

Indonesia has a developed industry for both flexible and rigid packaging market and is highly reliant on the importation of raw materials. Flexible Packaging market in Indonesia has a dominating share within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market and is expected to lead the region in the coming years.



Key Players of Global Indonesia Flexible Packaging Market =>

The Indonesia market is a highly competitive market with Amcor, Dia Nippon Printing Indonesia PT, and Ciptakemas Abadi leading the market share.

There are also large numbers of small companies in the market with less market share competing among them.

International players are undergoing mergers and acquisitions to enter in Indonesia and expand their product offerings.

New Product launches and acquisitions are some of the major key strategies of major companies in the industry



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Flexible packaging products have the advantage to produce in various shapes and sizes at low cost.

The convenience of flexible packaging is one of the primary factor driving the growth of the market

- Growing demand for flexible packaging

Restraints

Flexible packaging market is impacted by the low rate of recyclability at the global level with most of the plastic waste is mainly comprised of low-value flexible packaging making it difficult for the recycling of the plastic packaging, thus restraining the growth of the market.

SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING FORM

Blister and strip pack flexible packaging accounted for the smallest share of 1% in overall flexible packaging market in Indonesia. In Pouches, stand-up pouch flexible packaging account for a most significant market share in the country. Increasing advancements in pouch design such as stand-up pouch with spout, seal and barrier properties, printing and sustainability will lead to the increasing growth in the flexible packaging market.



SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL

Flexible packaging has various quality grades regarding material quality. With raw material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper, aluminum, and multilayer.

Flexible plastic packaging segment is accounted for a most significant share in the overall flexible packaging market in Indonesia. Rising raw material prices such as plastic and aluminum, industry players are turning toward lower-quality flexible packaging, which is thinner and less durable.

Manufacturers are increasingly shifting from flexible aluminum/plastic to merely flexible plastic, due to high prices of aluminum/plastic.

Metalized flexible plastic is the cost-efficient alternative to adjustable aluminum/plastic, while still offering optimum protection for hot drinks and packaged food, in the form of sachets.



PRODUCT-BASED SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Packaging Form

Pouches

Stand up Pouches

Retort Pouches

Bags

Gusseted Bags

Wicketed Bags

Wraps

Roll Stocks

Blister and Strip Packs



Segmentation by Raw Material

Plastics

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyvinyl Chloride

Paper

Aluminum Foils

Multi-Layer



Segmentation by Application

Food

Beverage

Health Care

Personal and Beauty care

Others

The report also covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.



Major Key Points of Global Indonesia Flexible Packaging Market

1: METHODOLOGY AND SCOPE

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the report

2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3Porters Five Forces

3.4 Regulatory Analysis

3.5 Trade Analysis

3.6 Investment Analysis

3.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.8 Packaging and Printing Technology Analysis

………..

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Dai Nippon Printing Indonesia PT

8.2 Ciptakemas Abadi PT

8.3 Amcor

8.4 Inno Pak

8.5 Gordopack

8.6 JPW Group

8.7 Metaform

8.8 Prima Jaya Eratama

8.9 PT Inkote Indonesia

8.10 PT Lumia Packaging

8.11 Sealed Air Co Ltd

8.12 Supernova Flexible Packaging

8.13 Tetra Pak Indonesia PT

9. APPENDIX

9.1 Sources

9.2 About us