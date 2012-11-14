Fast Market Research recommends "Indonesia Gold Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- GlobalData's mining industry offering, "Indonesia Gold Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape" provides a comprehensive understanding of the Gold mining industry in Indonesia. This report provides historical and forecast data on Gold mine production to 2020. In addition to this, the report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, average Gold content per ton of ore produced, average cash cost per ounce of Gold produced, profiles of major Gold mining companies, information on major active and planned mines and regulations governing the industry.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Overview of the Indonesia's Gold mining industry, with detailed information about mine production and reserves
- Historic data from 2000 to 2011, and forecast to 2020
- Key growth factors and restraints affecting Indonesia's Gold mining industry
- List of major active and planned Gold mines
- Average Gold content per ton of ore produced with additional analysis on average cash cost per ounce of Gold produced by the mines in the country
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the Gold mining industry
- Profiles of key Gold ore mining companies
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a strong understanding of country's Gold mining industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends
- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast mine production
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Gold mining industry of the country
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI), Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest), PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara (PTNNT), PT Antam Tbk (Antam)
