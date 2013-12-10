Indonesia Information Technology Report Q1 2014 - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Indonesia Information Technology Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- The Indonesian IT market is forecast to be one of the outperforming markets globally over the medium term, on the back of strong economic growth, a low PC penetration rate and an emerging middle class. Despite a downwards revision to BMI's forecasts during Q413, following a slowdown in PC sales in Q113 and uncertainties about Indonesia's economic outlook, we believe the market holds promise going into 2014 and beyond. The rupiah has depreciated in 2013, having a constraining effect on household spending, but BMI believes such effects will not be long lasting. In the immediate future, IT spending is forecast to increase to IDR63.0trn in 2013, up from IDR54.6bn in 2012, with the economy predicted to grow around 6% in 2013. The retail market will be a major driver of growth, with PC penetration estimated at below 10% in 2012, meaning there is significant growth potential from first-time buyers and upgrades/ personal devices.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: IDR44.7trn in 2013 to IDR63.7trn in 2017, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% in local currency terms. Sales were down in Q113, but rising incomes and the growing affordability of devices, combined with credit availability, will increase sales in the consumer segment.
Software sales: IDR7.6trn in 2013 to IDR12.7trn in 2017, at a CAGR of 14.9% in local currency terms. Windows 8 sales will boost spending in 2013, as the government launches a new roadshow to bring down illegal software use.
IT Services Sales: IDR10.7trn in 2013 to IDR16.7trn in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.9% in local currency terms. Our forecast has been downwardly revised, but a key growth area is cloud services, which could be worth more than IDR11.8trn by 2017.
Key Trends & Developments
In October 2013, it was reported that Indonesia is responsible for 38% of the world's malicious internet traffic, surpassing China as the leading root of online attacks. This has grown from only 0.7% of recorded attacks 12 months previously, according to the US-based Akamai Technologies. The reasons behind the growth are under debate, but the implications of a dramatic increase in online attacks have worried officials. Cyber security is notoriously weak in Indonesia. The second-highest cause of the 1.2mn daily attacks recorded by the government is attempts at data theft. Network-heavy industries, such as oil and gas, are most susceptible to data phishing attempts.
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