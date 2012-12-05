Indonesia Insurance Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Indonesia Insurance Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Key Insights And Key Risks
The Indonesia Insurance Report considers the prospects for both life and non-life insurers in the country. As of late 2012, the latest developments confirm that Indonesia remains one of the most exciting markets for life insurance in global terms. Premiums have been growing at around 25% per annum, as an expanding middle class increasingly takes advantage of the offerings of the life insurers. Most companies in the segment have reported strong, profitable expansion of their businesses, thanks to at least one of the following factors: rapid expansion in agency forces; improved agency productivity; new bancassurance relationships with major banking groups; development of new products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The limited data for 2011 that is available suggests the life segment has benefited from rapid growth in lives covered by group insurance products, but not necessarily a rapid expansion in the number of households that are using life insurance. According to the regulator BAPEPAM-LK, around 10% of the population were covered by life insurance as at the end of 2010. Although Allianz alone has over 400,000 micro-insurance clients, it appears that micro-insurance is an opportunity for the future, not the present. Various commentators have alluded to a changing and uncertain regulatory environment as being a challenge for the insurers.
In spite of the generally positive economic environment, and burgeoning sales of motor vehicles, the outlook for the fragmented non-life segment is a little less exciting than that for the life segment. Many non-life companies are backed by local conglomerates or financial institutions that do not necessarily have a competitive advantage in the underwriting of risks - and this is in a country that is prone to natural disasters. In the past, the fragmentation of the segment has contributed to brutal competition in motorrelated lines (which, although less important than in other countries are still the largest component of the segment) and constrained growth in overall premiums. The latest data from the trade association suggests that for much of 2011 premiums in motor-related lines grew nearly as rapidly as those in the rest of the segment. Our forecasts for the segment assume non-life penetration will continue to grow.
As of late 2012, it remains to be seen what will be the ultimate impact of the regulator's increased capital requirements. We would not be surprised if there is a wave of consolidation, especially if premium growth slows, even if only temporarily.
Over the last quarter, BMI has made the following changes:
- The company profiles have been comprehensively rewritten and, in many cases, include comments published in August 2012 in relation to operations in H112.
- The latest forecasts and projections for Indonesia's economy, along with key aspects such as healthcare spending, have been incorporated.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Insurance Report Q4 2012
- Brazil Insurance Report Q4 2012
- Argentina Insurance Report Q4 2012
- Greece Insurance Report Q4 2012
- Mexico Insurance Report Q4 2012
- Hong Kong Insurance Report Q4 2012
- Canada Insurance Report Q4 2012
- Russia Insurance Report Q4 2012
- Slovakia Insurance Report Q4 2012
- India Insurance Report Q4 2012