Indonesia Mining Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Indonesia Mining Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- We expect Indonesia's mining industry value to almost double from US$82.6bn in 2010 to US$143.0bn in 2016. Growth will be driven by coal and nickel production, with annual average growth rates of 10.4% and 9.1% respectively. Despite our low production growth rate forecasts for other metals, the country will remain a dominant mineral exporter in the region and will retain its status as the largest thermal coal and tin exporter in the world.
Positive regulatory developments in recent years include the passage of the 2009 Mining Law, which streamlines and improves upon the 1967 Mining Law. However, key implementation guidelines with reference to benchmark pricing and asset divestment procedures have yet to be announced, which is a source of uncertainty for investors. Two new mining laws were signed into law during Q112 that give more clarity to previous statements by the Indonesian government. Going into Q212, we became more concerned regarding policy continuity in the country as the government imposed a 20% export tax on all ores in a bid to spur domestic processing (effective May 6 2012).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Firstly, actual threshold specifications for raw material exports have now been revealed through the passing of Law No. 7 of 2012. Secondly, a new law was also passed that will require foreign investors to divest at least 51% of their ownership in Indonesian mining assets 10 years after initial production. The key risk for these two rulings is whether they will be applied retroactively or partially to existing contracts. Another risk is that thermal coal exports have been left alone so far and have the risk of additional taxes in the future.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Chile Mining Report Q3 2012
- Namibia Mining Report Q3 2012
- Angola Mining Report Q3 2012
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Peru Mining Report Q3 2012
- Botswana Mining Report Q3 2012
- United States Mining Report Q3 2012
- Morocco Mining Report Q3 2012