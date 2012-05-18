New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- GlobalData's mining industry offering, 'Indonesia Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape' provides a comprehensive understanding of the Nickel mining industry in Indonesia. This report provides historical and forecasted data on Nickel mine production, metal consumption, and ores and concentrates trade (export and/or imports) to 2020. In additions to this, the report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major Nickel nickel mining companies, information on major active and planned mines and regulations governing the industry. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Note: This is an on-demand report and will be delivered within 6 working days of the purchase (excluding weekends)
Scope
- Overview of the Indonesia Nickel mining industry, with detailed information about mine production, reserves, metal consumption and ores and concentrates trade
- Historic data from 2000 to 2011, and forecast to 2020
- Key growth factors and restraints affecting the Indonesia Nickel mining industry
- List of major active and planned Nickel mines
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the Nickel mining industry
- Profiles of key Nickel mining companies
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the Indonesia's Nickel mining industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends
- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast mine production, metal consumption & ores & concentrates trade data.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the Indonesia's Nickel mining industry
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Canada Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Australia Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Russia Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Brazil Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Philippines Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- New Caledonia Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Finland Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- South Africa Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- China Coal Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Australia Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape