Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Indonesia Oil & Gas Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- BMI View:
The main trends and developments we highlight for Indonesia's oil and gas sector are:
- We expect oil reserves to continue its downward spiral, from 4.03bn bbl of oil at the beginning of 2013 to 3.7bn bbl in 2018, falling further still to 3.4bn bbl by 2023 at the current rate of production but without sufficient new resources to replace this. For gas, we expect reserves levels to be stagnant as addition from exploration successes in East Kalimantan cancels out natural depletion from existing fields. Reserves are forecast to fall from 3.07tcm in 2013 to 3.01tcm in 2018, and fall further to 2.88tcm unless the pace of drilling activity picks up.
- Despite this outlook, Indonesia is a country where much below-ground potential continues to exist. If the country relaxes its nationalist stance on resources, there is considerable upside potential for both oil and gas reserves - greater drilling of its unexplored deepwater areas and its unconventional resources - coal-bed methane and shale gas.
- We expect total liquids production (excluding refinery processing gains) to rise briefly from 913,200b/d in 2013 to 922,220b/d in 2015, owing to major fields finally coming on-stream or ramping up to their full production capacity. Thereafter, in the longer term we see oil output trending downwards to 858,140b/d in 2018 and hitting a low of 786,200b/d by 2023.
- This quarter, we have factored in a new 300,000b/d refinery at Bontang into our forecasts. As such, we expect its refining capacity to stay stagnant at around 1.12mn b/d from 2015 through to 2019, before rising to 1.42mn b/d by 2023 from addition of the Bontang refinery. Total refined oil product output is expected to rise initially from an estimate of 981,840b/d in 2012 to 1.01mn b/d in 2018 - a result of an increase in output from modernised Cilacap and Balikpapan. This uptrend will now be sustained by new production volumes from Bontang, that could boost output to 1.24mn b/d by the end of our forecast...
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The Indonesia Oil & Gas Report has been researched at source and features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent forecasts for Indonesia including major indicators for oil, gas and LNG, covering all major indicators including reserves, production, consumption, refining capacity, prices, export volumes and values. The report includes full analysis of industry trends and prospects, national and multinational companies and changes in the regulatory environment.
BMI's Indonesia Oil & Gas Report provides professionals, consultancies, government departments, regulatory bodies and researchers with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the Indonesian oil and gas industry.
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