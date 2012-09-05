Indonesia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- BMI View: The government's aim to create proper universal healthcare coverage is unlikely to be realised in the short term but would create investors' interest in the country. We highlight some of the beneficiaries such as local generic drug manufacturers and medical devices suppliers. Given the country's low per capita pharmaceutical and healthcare expenditure, it presents significant opportunities for drugmakers over the long term as an expected improvement in its economy will help to boost spending on healthcare.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: IDR53,041bn (US$6.04bn) in 2011 to IDR58,727bn (US$6.38bn) in 2012; +10.7% growth in local currency terms and +5.6% in US dollar terms. Growth rates broadly unchanged from previous quarter.
- Healthcare: IDR193,6010bn (US$22.06bn) in 2011 to IDR221,373bn (US$24.06bn) in 2012; +14.3% growth in local currency terms and +9.1% in US dollar terms. Growth forecast upgraded due to receipt of new historic data.
- Medical devices: IDR5,721bn (US$652mn) in 2011 to IDR6,294bn (US$684mn) in 2012; +10.0% growth in local currency terms and +5.0% in US dollar terms. Growth forecast upgraded but absolute numbers were readjusted downwards due to new historic trade figures.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: Indonesia is ranked 11th out of the 18 Asia Pacific markets in BMI's Q312 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs). This is a rise from 13th in Q212 as there was an improvement to its Industry Rewards score and declines in the same category for Thailand and the Philippines, bringing their overall rating downwards.
Key Trends And Developments
- In May 2012, Pfizer Indonesia director Widyaretna Buenastuti told the Jakarta Post the company intends to expand in the generic drug market in Indonesia and increase its market share. The company will invest US$3mn to expand its factory capacity. Pfizer Indonesia is in discussions with the National Agency of Drug and Food Control/Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (NADFC/BPOM) to implement its plan by the end of 2012. The company is seeking expansion ahead of the introduction of the government's social security system to roll out more health insurance.
- In March 2012, Kimia Farma signed an agreement with Prakarsa Transforma Indonesia to establish a subsidiary called Kimia Farma Hospital. Kimia Farma will own a 60% stake in the new commercial entity. The first hospital is expected to be completed by the end of 2013 and the subsidiary will build at least five more.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Egypt Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Taiwan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Romania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DND) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Turkey Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Oman Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Canada Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Peru Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012