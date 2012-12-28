Indonesia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Indonesia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- BMI View: The potential of Indonesia's pharmaceutical market will be boosted by the authorities' aim to provide universal health coverage from the start of 2014. However, the Indonesian government must ensure that it calculates its financial ability to run the national healthcare programme, or risk the programme failing according to Hotbonar Sinaga of the University of Indonesia and Bambang Purwoko of the Pancasila University, cited by the Jakarta Post. In the meantime, innovative drugmakers will continue to face legislative and market access barriers in the country, although improvements are expected in the coming years, partly due to outside insistence on the country's compliance with international intellectual property (IP) and similar standards.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: IDR53,041bn (US$6.04bn) in 2011 to IDR58,706bn (US$6.33bn) in 2012; +10.7% growth in local currency terms and +4.7% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast unchanged from previous quarter.
- Healthcare: IDR195,355bn (US$22.26bn) in 2011 to IDR223,410bn (US$24.09bn) in 2012; +14.4% growth in local currency terms and +8.2% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast unchanged from previous quarter.
- Medical devices: IDR5,721bn (US$652mn) in 2011 to IDR6,290bn (US$678mn) in 2012; +10.0% growth in local currency terms and +4.0% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast unchanged from previous quarter.
Risk/Reward Rating: In our Q412 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs), Indonesia remains ranked 11th out of the 18 Asia Pacific markets. Its composite score - an unchanged 48.4 out of 100 - is composed of average rewards (53, slightly above the regional average of 51) and elevated risks (of 42, contrasting with the regional average of 57). Globally, Indonesia ranks 51st out of the 95 markets surveyed.
Key Trends And Developments
- In August 2012, the Indonesian Ministry of Health withdrew the antiretroviral drug stavudine from the market, the director for direct contagious disease control, M. Subuh, has been reported as saying. The ministry took the decision as the consumption of the drug may result in mediumor long-term dangerous side-effects, Subuh said. In a memo issued by Subuh, hospitals offering antiretroviral (ARV) drugs have been asked to swap the drug, which has the scientific name d4T, with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate.
- In August 2012, following consumer complaints, the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) issued warnings to different TV channels for airing commercials that make false claims about traditional medicines, according to KPI chairman Muhammad Riyanto. KPI is considering imposing a ban on the broadcasters if they fail to make suitable changes to the featured advertisements.
