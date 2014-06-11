New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "Indonesia Real Estate Report Q3 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- BMI View: Indonesia has the potential to be one of the most attractive markets for commercial real estate investment in the Asia-Pacific region with a large, youthful population and a strong economic trajectory providing the basis for long-term demand for retail, as well as office an industrial space. While the long-term picture looks rosy, we warn that a more cautious economic outlook will lead to slower demand over 2014, with the measures taken by the government to prevent over-heating having a stymieing effect on business sentiment and demand for new property. We do, however, see opportunities for investors in new property, who may capitalise on lower prices and the potential for generous long-term gains.
With a focus on the three principal cities of Jakarta, Bandung and Bali, the Q3 2014 Indonesia Real Estate report covers the property fundamentals of the commercial real estate market rental market and examines the office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country
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Indonesia's real estate potential growth areas are driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors, favourable fundamentals and the potential of the archipelago's consumption-driven economy, alongside corporate growth strategies looking to both domestic and international channels for growth.
There is considerable optimism in the Indonesian commercial property market. The past few years have seen impressive growth in the Indonesian real estate sector. Rents were hardly touched by the global financial crisis (with the exception of the office sector) and have, in fact, generally increased over the past few years. While net-take up of office space is reported to have slowed in Q313, our in-country sources report that demand has since picked up with global property consultancy Colliers International projecting the capital to show the best performance in terms of potential rental rate growth of any major Asian city.
Outside of the office segment, we see...
The Indonesia Real Estate Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s market assessment and independent forecasts of major construction projects in the residential and commercial markets, plus rental prices and yields in major cities. The report critically analyses the prospects for real estate within the broader economic and financial context - both domestic and global - via our econometrically-modelled and clearly explained banking and economic forecasts and follows this through to evaluate the implications for REITs.
BMI's Indonesia Real Estate Report provides industry professionals and strategists, sector analysts, business investors, trade associations and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the real estate industry in Indonesia.
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