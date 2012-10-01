Recently published research from BRICdata, "Indonesian Nitrogen (Fixed) - Ammonia Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Indonesia was the world's sixth-largest producer of ammonia in 2010, and has adequate reserves of the mineral. Ammonia is largely used in the production of fertilizers. By the end of 2012, Indonesia's ammonia production is expected to have reached XX million tons, while the country's ammonia consumption is expected to have reached XX million tons. In Indonesia, ammonia production is dominated by state-owned companies, with the country's leading producers including PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, PT Pupuk Sriwijawa, PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda, Aseah-Aech Fertilizer and PT Pupuk Kujang. Palembang, South Sumatra and Bontang, East Kalimantan are the primary areas with large deposits of ammonia in the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesian ammonia mining industry:
- It provides historical values for the Indonesian ammonia mining industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis for the production, consumption, imports and exports of ammonia mining industry in terms of volume as well as value
- It details the regulatory framework for the mining industry in Indonesia
- Using industry-standard Porter's "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Indonesian ammonia mining industry
- The scope of this report is primarily confined to ammonia mining
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Indonesian ammonia mining industry
- Identify the key market trends, opportunities and challenges
- Assess the industry structure and competitive landscape for the ammonia mining industry, enabling the formulation of effective market-entry strategies
- Assess the growth opportunities and industry dynamics by understanding production, consumption, imports and exports figures for the ammonia mining industry both in terms of volume and value
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, PT Pupuk Sriwijawa, PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda, Aseah-Aceh Fertilizer, PT Pupuk Kujang
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Indonesian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Indonesian Gold Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile
- Indonesian Tin Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile
- Indonesian Copper Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile
- Indonesian Coal Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile
- Ukrainian Coal Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile
- Ukrainian Iron Ore Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile
- Ukrainian Manganese Ore Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile
- Ukrainian Limestone Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile
- Ukrainian Kaolin Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016: Market Profile