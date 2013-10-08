Indonesian Wedding Cake Supplier Now Offers Numerous Ideas of Perfect Wedding Cakes

Magelang, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- WeddingCakesIdea.com is the top wedding cake supplier in Indonesia. They have been continuously fulfilling the dreams of marrying couples by providing them with the perfect wedding cake to make their wedding reception more memorable and exciting. The pastry chefs of the company offer a host of ideas for wedding cakes that can perfectly blend with the couple’s wedding theme. And most importantly, they make sure that it fits into their budget as well.



While selecting a wedding cake, most couples focus on an exclusive design and the flavorful taste that can satiate the taste buds of the guests attending the wedding. The experienced pastry chefs present a host of wedding cake designs for a couple to choose from. “We often sit with our clients to help them choose the most suitable wedding cake design. By making notes of their wedding themes and the type of palatial treat they want to offer to their guests, we customize designs to help suit their needs,” maintains one of the pastry chefs of the company.



WeddingCakesIdea.com believes that each marriage is unique and thus provides exclusive design ideas for couples to turn their wedding reception really special. Moreover, they use the finest quality ingredients in preparing their delicious cakes which are also very healthy for people. They also boast of highly specialized cake decorations that are carried out manually and delicately by the expert cake designers. The company has a team of experienced cake decorators and designers who have undergone advanced courses in baking and cake designing.



“Designing a perfect cake is our commitment. We know how important it’s for a marrying couple to have a perfect wedding cake to make their wedding reception really special. With our professionalism and efforts, we turn a couple’s wedding cake idea into a reality,” reveals the Head Pastry Chef of the company. Couples that are planning for their marriage and want to order a perfect wedding cake can now explore a host of new wedding cake design ideas on the website http://weddingcakesidea.com/ .



About WeddingCakesIdea.com

WeddingCakesIdea.com is a leading wedding cake supplier based in Indonesia. The cake company offers unique wedding cake ideas for couples who want to order exclusive wedding cakes for their marriage reception. They offer best quality and uniquely designed cakes in a reasonable budget to all marrying couples.



For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Adya Wardani

Address : Jetis 02/07 Kalinegoro, Mertoyudan

Magelang, Jawa Tengah 56172 Indonesia

Telephone: +62.85726541469

Website: http://weddingcakesidea.com/