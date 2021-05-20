Indoor Air Quality Market Analysis, Top Companies, Market Size, Import/export Details and Forecasts to 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- The Indoor Air Quality Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States) ,Siemens AG (Germany) ,Emerson Electric Co. (United States) ,3M Company (United States),TSI, Inc. (United States) ,Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), Nest Labs Inc. (United States),Merck KGaA (Germany),General Electric Company (United States),



Definition:



The Indoor air quality is used for measuring the parameter of air quality and level of pollutants in outdoor as well as indoor environments. Air impurities contain pollutants such as particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and nitrous oxide. It also detects an airborne bacterium that is created from the pollutants which are present outside and protect from affecting serious health issue. It has been observed that increasing number of industrial hygienists have installed air quality monitors for healthy nature is expected to flourish the Indoor air quality in future. The manufacturers of Indoor air quality are expanding their businesses in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused towards green building technologies and smart homes.



In 22 March 2019, Ikea introduced a Curtain that is beneficial in reduces air pollution at home. It also offers mineral based photo catalyst coating applied to the textile that leads to a process like photosynthesis found in nature.



the Global Indoor Air Quality market is expected to see growth rate of 6.2%



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



Type (Continuous Monitoring, Manual Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, Intermittent Monitoring), Application (Government Agencies & Academic Institutes, Commercial & Residential Users, Petrochemical Industry, Generation Plants, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others), Device (Fixed Indoor Monitor, Portable Indoor Monitor), Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical, Biological)



Market Trends:

Continuous Advancement in Wireless Communication Technologies.

Value Addition to a Class of Customer Preference.



Market Drivers:

Rise in Use of Indoor Air Quality at Residential and Commercial Purposes.

Diversified Product Portfolio Range.



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2021-2026



