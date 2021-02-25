DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Global Indoor Farming Market:

Key Drivers



The indoor farming market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the upcoming years due to the accelerating adoption of indoor farming as it provides numerous remarkable benefits when compared with the traditional methods of farming. The indoor farming method helps in improving efficiency and allows farming in a limited space. Moreover, continuous technological advancements and research & development activities in indoor farming, including the introduction of IoT, are improving the optimization in food production, thus surging the market growth.



The rising population growth rate followed by rapid urbanization has been increasing the demand for food products. Furthermore, the rising number of initiatives launched by the government bodies to offer subsidies and support programs for the adoption of indoor farming with an aim to decrease the use of water and improve the efficiency in production is another factor that is having a positive impact on the market growth. For example, USDA and the Department of Energy held a stakeholder workshop to increase the adoption of vertical agriculture and to identify the needs, challenges, and opportunities for vertical farming. On the other hand, the high requirement of initial investments and lack of skilled personnel are the two major factors that are hampering the growth of the indoor farming market size.



As per the indoor farming market report, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global indoor farming market, particularly in 2020. The growing number of farmers who are declining to go to field areas as there is unavailability of facemasks to maintain social distancing is one of the major factors that is surging the adoption of indoor farming practices. Moreover, the farmers are increasingly opting for vertical indoor farming to deal with issues such as organic crop, close to the area of consumption, less contact of the crop with the external environment, and less usage of natural resources.



Global Indoor Farming Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Signify Holding

- Netafim

- Argus Control Systems Limited

- Logiqs B.V.

- LumiGrow

- Vertical Farm Systems

- Illumitex

- General Hydroponics

- Hydrodynamics International



Global Indoor Farming Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Facility Type Segment Drivers



Based on the facility type, the indoor vertical farms segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising use of vertical farms for indoor farming across different countries as it optimizes energy consumption, the use of no pesticides or herbicides, and improves crop yield. In addition to this, various technological advancements along with the shift in the consumer's preference towards organic food products will further surge the market growth.



Global Indoor Farming Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Growing System:



- Hydroponics

- Aeroponics

- Soil-Based

- Aquaponics

- Hybrid



Segmentation by Facility Type:



- Indoor Vertical Farms

- Glass or Poly Greenhouses

- Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems

- Container Farms



Segmentation by Component:



- Hardware



o Lighting Systems

o Climate Control Systems

o Sensors

o Communication Systems

o Irrigation Systems

o System Controls

o Others



- Software & Services



Segmentation by Crop Type:



- Herbs & Microgreens

o Herbs

o Basil

o Wheatgrass

o Tarragon



- Fruits & Vegetables



o Tomato

o Leafy Greens

? Kale

? Lettuce

? Spinach

? Others

o Eggplant

o Strawberry

o Others



- Flowers & Ornamentals



o Annuals

o Perennials

o Ornamentals

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



