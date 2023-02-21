Indoor Farming Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: AgriCool, Bowery Farming, Freight Farms

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Indoor Farming market to witness a CAGR of 15.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Application (Fruits & Vegetable, Herbs, Flowers, Other) by Type (Vertical Farm, Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



Indoor farming addresses the situation of restricted space, as positive flowers can be grown in smaller areas. The stage of water wastage is much less when in contrast to traditional farming. Indoor farms recirculate and reuse the water; an common of 95% much less water is required to develop the identical plants as in contrast to out of doors farming. One of the most apparent advantages of indoor vertical farms is house a lot extra space. Vertical farms are in a position to dramatically make bigger productiveness per acre through accommodating many greater vegetation to develop upward, all whilst occupying the identical quantity of land.



Indoor Farming Market - Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Vertical Farm segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Higher Productivity in a much Smaller Area



Indoor Farming Market - Competition Analysis

The global Indoor Farming market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are AgriCool. (France), Bowery Farming. (United States), Freight Farms. (United States), Agrilution Systems GmbH (United States), AeroFarms. (United States), BrightFarms Inc. (United States), GP Solutions. (Germany), FreshBox Farms (United States), Crop One Holdings, Inc. (United States), Altius Farms, Inc. (United States).



Indoor Farming Market - Geographical Outlook

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in Indoor Farming market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Europe is driven by Higher Productivity in a much Smaller Area.



What key data is demonstrated in this Indoor Farming market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Indoor Farming market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Indoor Farming market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Indoor Farming market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of Indoor Farming Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

- Indoor Farming Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Indoor Farming Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Indoor Farming Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Indoor Farming Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- Indoor Farming Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



