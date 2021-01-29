This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Indoor Farming Technology from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Market Size – USD 31.59 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends – Increasing utilization of hydroponics methods
Indoor farming technology is a method that uses different technologies to grow crops or plants entirely inside the house. This farming methodology involves multiple growing systems to provide the nutrients for growing plants with artificial lights. Indoor farming technology can be used both on a small and large scale at home and commercially. The size of the Global Indoor Farming Technology Market was valued at USD 31.59 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 62.67 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5%, according to the report published by Emergen Research.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Indoor Farming Technology market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Key participants include Everlight Electronics, Philips Lighting, Netafim, Illumitex, Inc., Argus Control Systems, Logiqs B.V., Freight Farms, Signify, BrightFarms, and American Hydroponics, among others.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the scarcity of arable lands in the densely populated countries of the region.
Market Drivers
The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for high-quality and fresh organic food products from consumers. The demand for the indoor agricultural technology market is expected to be driven by increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of indoor farming. Increasing adoption of indoor farming technology can be accredited to risinge global population, coupled with the growing need to maximize crop yield. Increasing the adoption of vertical farming in the agricultural sector is projected to fuel indoor farming demand.
Regional Analysis
The largest market share of indoor farming technology in 2019 was accounted for by Europe. Initiatives aimed at reducing the adverse effects of pesticides and reducing water consumption have increased the region's adoption of the indoor method of farming.
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality organic food due to the increasing global population. In the densely populated countries of the region, the scarcity of arable land has resulted in the increasing adoption of the method of indoor farming, thereby driving the market growth.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software & Services (web-based, cloud-based)
Hardware (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Sensors, Climate Control Systems)
Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems
Indoor vertical farms (Shipping Container, building-based)
Glass or poly greenhouses
Growth Mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Hybrid
Soil-based
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Herbs & microgreens
Fruits & Vegetables
Flower & ornamentals
Others
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Indoor Farming Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Indoor Farming Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing global population coupled with rising demand for higher yields
4.2.2.2. Limited availability of arable land
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for high quality organic food products
4.2.2.4. Changing climatic conditions
4.2.2.5. Increasing adoption of vertical farming
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High initial investments in the building of indoor farms
4.2.3.2. Limitations on the growing variety of crops
4.2.3.3. Lack of skilled agricultural workforce
4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Indoor Farming Technology Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Software & Services (web-based, cloud-based)
5.1.2. Hardware (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Sensors, Climate Control Systems)
Continued…
