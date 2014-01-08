Induced Amnesia: Metaphysical Novel Fuses Fact & Fiction, Bringing 'Dark Side' of Depression out Into the Open

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- With depression on a wide-spread rise, the raw and unfortunate suicide statistics naturally climb in correlation. However, a hard-hitting new novel by Tyin C. Krysset tells the story of one depression victim who avoids a longing for death through the most unlikely of saviors – voluntary induced Amnesia.



‘Induced Amnesia’ is as much a book of far-out fiction as it is a self-help guide; creating a public dialogue about the dark side of depression that cripples the lives of millions whose realities just didn’t pan out as expected.



Synopsis

Imagine feeling so much pain that you would be willing to give up every memory and every person you know to start over - absolutely nothing left behind you and only a new slate to look forward to - providing you live through the process.



Chloe Gunn has everything any young girl should want, yet she wants to die, and just can't bring herself to do it. Instead, she volunteers for an unprecedented medical trial to induce amnesia where the answer seems simple: erase her mind and erase the pain.



Drowning in pain, Chloe begins to sleepwalk through her own life, doing whatever she can to numb the ache. Even when she survives a horrific car crash, her low-spirited view is unrelenting. So, when Chloe discovers an ad for an amnesia-inducing experiment in a medical journal, it shines like a beacon.



And Chloe isn’t alone. Even the young, beautiful, rich and famous actress, Victoria Palmer has become intimately acquainted with the slippery hole of depression – miles across the country – and craves any desperate escape out as well. Will she find it before it becomes too late?



The book’s narrative aims to kick-start a conversation about depression, as tough as it may be.



“Everyone starts out in life with a vision for their success and happiness. However, the realities of life often get in the way and every day can cease being an opportunity to grow and can instead become a demonic hell. However, if we push depression behind closed doors we can never fight it. There are weapons that can be used, even for the most aggressive types of clinical depression. Still, they’ll only exist if we come together and start a dialogue,” says Krysset.



Continuing, “Humanity is growing apart and we need to bind our spirits on a physical level to help those fighting depression’s daily grind. Many who suffer, especially men, are too afraid or embarrassed to seek treatment. Chloe represents every victim living with depression today. While she found her own solace, I hoping this can be a start for others to find theirs – I hope my book gives them plenty to think about.”



Early reviews for the book have been positive. For example, one reader commented, “I devoured this enlightening book. It makes you think and feel, and stays with you long after the last page.”



‘Induced Amnesia’, published by BookBaby, is available now: http://amzn.to/JZL0yF.



More information can be found on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1a4id1K.



About Tyin C. Krysset

INDUCED AMNESIA is the debut novel by Tyin C. Krysset. She has a Business/Marketing degree and operated her own business for over 15 years. She is an avid animal lover and is especially fond of dogs - her own dog, an Italian Mastiff named Fabrizio, even inspired her short story The CANE CORSO.



She is an advocate for emotional/mind health and personal empowerment with a landscaping/gardening addiction who works best with loud music and is fueled by sugar.



One of her biggest writing influences is Brazilian author Paulo Coehlo - whose own novel Veronika Decides To Die inspired INDUCED AMNESIA. She is also a fan of Joy Fielding, Michael Cunningham, Louise Bagshawe, Sylvia Plath, Veronica Roth and Wayne Dyer.