Companies Explore Profound Potential of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells in Disease Modelling

Companies and the academia engaged in reprogramming and generation of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are leveraging the incredible potential in regenerative medicine. The transformative potential that the human-induced pluripotent stem cells market holds in discovering new cell-based therapies has stimulated slew of research investments world over. Companies are adopting processes that comply with good manufacturing practices to harness the clinical potential in-vitro. Strides in personalized drug testing in some nations are unlocking viable streams of opportunities for biotech companies to tap into.



Advances in Reprogramming Processes Reinforce Application of Disease-Specific iPSC Lines



The human-induced pluripotent stem cells market gathered a robust momentum from the role of some specialized PSC derivatives in personalized medicine, especially in finding novel treatment avenues for degenerative diseases. Next frontiers in the human-induced pluripotent stem cells market stems from relentless pursuit of stakeholders to find useful models for human genetic diseases, wherein patient-derived iPSCs play crucial role. An example is the use of iPSCs in cardiovascular disease modelling.



Advances in reprogramming processes are advancing the scope of application of induced pluripotent stem cells. Biotech companies have been leaning on inducing safe reprogramming of cells and introduce alternative source of cell types. This has helped them advance the application of retrovirus and lentivirus for new cell types, and allow to unveil disease-specific iPSC lines. However, direct somatic reprogramming is still to become a mainstream topic for clinical researchers. Efforts to translate this reprogramming will pave way to promising avenues in regenerative medicine.



New bioinformatics approaches have come to the fore to discover in silico transcription factor. On the other hand, ongoing efforts of researchers in numerous countries aim at making iPSCs resemble as closely as ESCs. This is the key to several lucrative avenues for biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. One of the promising applications is wound repair.



Growing use of array-based virtual karyotyping in validating the effectiveness of iPSC lines will stridently bolster the utility of these cell lines. Dwindling cost of sequencing has also made a marked bearing on the evolution of the human-induced pluripotent stem cells market.



Cardiovascular Disease Modelling Emerges as a New Frontier



Biotech companies eying vast potential in iPSCs are making sizable stakes in human cell lines. To this end, they have engaged in collaborations with researchers. A promising application is in cardiovascular disease modelling, particularly in expanding the understanding of mechanism underlying rhythm disorders, valvular and vascular disorders, and ischemic heart diseases. In the past few years, methods to derive new iPSC lines have made large advances, which has led to the utilization of wide variety of somatic cell types. The whole landscape is evolving on the back of stringent quality control measures. This will advance the potential of iPSC lines in precision medicine.



On the regional front, North America has been a hotbed of opportunities. A growing body of research to utilize human pluripotent stem cells through generating immune-matched supply of pluripotent cells has spurred new clinical developments in the iPSCs market. Rapid strides made in materials and methods for analyzing human iPSCs have helped biotech and pharmaceutical companies see new potential in Asia Pacific. The large unmet need in the region is characterized by the prevalence of numerous cardiovascular disorders and degenerative diseases in the population. Growing demand for pluripotent stem cells in precision medicine have opened exciting prospects for players in the region.



