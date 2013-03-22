Induction Cooktop Market in India 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Induction Cooktop market in India to grow at a CAGR of 35.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing price of cooking gas in India. The Induction Cooktop market in India has also been witnessing increasing demand for enhanced convenience in the kitchen. However, the large presence of gas stoves could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Induction Cooktop Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it covers the Induction Cooktop market in India landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are TTK Prestige Ltd., Bajaj Electrical Ltd., and Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Compton Greaves Ltd., Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd., Inalsa, Jaipan Industries Ltd., Kenwood Ltd., Khaitan Electrical Ltd., Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., Morphy Richards, Panasonic Corp., Sunflame, and Usha International Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.

To view table of contents for this market report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/101522/induction-cooktop-market-in-india-2012-2016.html