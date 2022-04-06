Industrial Agitators Market to See Promising Growth Ahead

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2022 -- The global industrial agitator market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%from 2020 to 2025. Major factors driving the growth of the market includethe growing demand for customized agitators and the increasing need for energy efficiency, flow maximization, rapid mixing, and other advancements. The rising demand for high-performance mixing devices, and growing manufacturing sector and process industries are also driving the market. On the other hand, the high maintenance cost of industrial agitators is a major restraining factor for this market.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59649096



The increasing requirement of optimizing mixing processes is pushing agitator providers to develop mixers that help achieve low power consumption, flow maximization, rapid mixing, and other advancements. For instance, Philadelphia Solutions (US) provides agitators for water treatment that concentrate on maximizing flow while minimizing energy input to optimize the mixing process.



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, purchasers may begin to look for options other than capital purchases. One suitable alternative that is garnering attention is the market for rental mixers/agitators. Rental equipment offers a fast and cost-effective way of fulfilling the need without the high cost of a capital purchase, allowing purchasers to fulfill their mixing needs at a fraction of the original equipment cost. This would largely benefit the buyers at a time when most of the end-user industries are considering or have already slashed their capital expenditure budgets. However, this shift would pose a challenge for manufacturers who are already witnessing a decline in profits due to a decrease in the demand for their agitator products.



Portable Agitators are expected to grow at the highest CAGR, amongst all the models, during the forecast period. Portable agitators are expected to lead the overall industrial agitators market during the forecast period. The adoption of portable industrial agitators for the blending and mixing of fluids in drums and small tanks is increasing. Easy and quick installation of portable agitators and their ability to process heavy loads are the major factors responsible for their increased growth in the market.Such agitators are used to mix, stir, and homogenize water-like or medium-viscosity products.



The Impellercomponent of the Industrial Agitator market is projected to grow at a high CARG during the forecast period. They are an essential component of mixers used across all industries. Selecting an impeller based on the unique needs of an application is vital in ensuring the production of an equal mixture. As impellers help achieve efficiency during the mixing process, the demand for these components is expected to grow during the forecast period. As part of a mixer, impellers help solve the specific problems associated with the mixing process, making the mixing system more efficient. For each application, there is a unique impeller that lets the mixer work in balance and provides quality mixing.



Request More Details on:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59649096



With the expected rise in the demand for water resources, the wastewater currently being generated needs to be put under treatment for future use. Wastewater treatment is an ideal solution to meet the ever-growing need for water and water-based resources. This creates enormous opportunities for the industrial agitators for use in wastewater treatment.Industrial agitators are used for water and wastewater treatment applications, including the processing of drinking water,which majorly involves the use of such equipment in raw water intake, in wastewater treatment plants, and for treating wastewater with large solids.