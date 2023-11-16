Industrial Air Compressor Market Forecast to Surpass $42.9 Billion by 2026

Rapid industrialization and increasing automation in emerging economies, inflow of investments and rising demand for oil-free compressors in food & beverages industry and the surging demand from HVAC industry are the driving factors for the industrial air compressor market.
Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2023 -- According to a new market research report, the industrial air compressor market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 32.7 billion in 2021 to USD 42.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and increasing automation in emerging economies and inflow of investments and rising demand for oil-free compressors in food & beverages industry are the main driver for the industrial air compressor market. The increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors and rapid transformation of IoT in the compressed air industry provide lucrative opportunities for the industrial air compressor market during the forecast period.
Key Market Players:
A few major players that have a wide regional presence dominate the industrial air compressor market. The leading players in the industrial air compressor market include Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), and Kobe Steel (Japan) major strategies adopted by these players include product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, sales contracts, mergers, agreements, joint ventures, expansions, and investments.
Chemicals & petrochemicals segment is expected to be the largest industrial air compressor market, by end-user industry, during the forecast period.
Industrial air compressors in the chemicals & petrochemicals industry find applications in transporting liquid under pressure to pressurizing tank, for spot cooling, molding plastics, aeration tanks, culture vessels, welding vinyl and nylon, synthesizing ammonia, and manufacturing of low-density polyethylene, among others. The industrial air compressors are also used for process air used in direct contact with products for usages such as cleaning, aeration, and product moving; control valves and cylinders; material handling; nitrogen generation; air curtains; and product drying. The demand for chemical and petrochemical-derived products coupled with increasing investments in the downstream oil & gas and petrochemical industries are a major factor driving the market.
This research report categorizes the industrial air compressor market based on product type, design, pressure, output power, seal type, coolant type, end-user industry, and geography.
Based on Product Type:
Positive Displacement
Reciprocating
Rotary
Screw
Scroll
Others (Vane and Lobe industrial air compressors)
Dynamic Displacement
Centrifugal
Axial
Based on Design:
Stationary
Portable
Based on Pressure:
Up To 20 Bar
21–100 Bar
Above 100 Bar
Based on Output Power:
Up To 50 kW
51–250 kW
251–500 kW
Above 500 kW
Based on Seal Type:
Oil-flooded
Oil-free
Based on Coolant Type:
Air-Cooled
Water-Cooled
Based on End-user Industry:
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Food & Beverages
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Packaging (includes PET Blowing)
Power Generation
Healthcare
Metals & Mining
HVAC
Others (Textiles, Paper & Pulp, Rubber & Plastics, Agriculture, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Aerospace & Defense)
Based on the Geography:
North America
Asia Pacific
South America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest industrial air compressor market
The Asia Pacific region, as a whole, is experiencing rapid development and growth fueled by the growth of major economies such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. The major end-users for industrial air compressors in the region include power generation, chemical, oil & gas, construction, food & beverages, automotive, rubber and plastics, textile, manufacturing, and water and wastewater treatment industries. The chemicals & petrochemicals sector has a strong foothold in the region and is expected to grow, according to International Energy Agency (IEA). The continued growth in Asia Pacific in almost all the major industrial sectors will drive the demand for industrial air compressors in the region.
