Industrial Air Compressor Market Projections 2026 : Sullair, LLC, Gardner Denver, Kaeser Kompressoren, Hitachi, Sullivan-Palatek, Quincy Compressor, Elgi Compressors

Explained below are a few key driving industrial air compressor industry trends:



Massive demand for oil-filled industrial air compressors



Oil-filled industrial air compressors are widely used in thermal, hydroelectric, and nuclear power plants. These compressors are suitable for rough applications and available at low cost. Developing manufacturing sector has generated colossal demand for oil-filled air compressors, which will positively impact industrial air compressor market outlook. These air compressors are broadly used to operate pneumatic drilling equipment in drilling, mining, and quarrying activities. Oil-filled industrial air compressor industry is likely to account for more than $10 billion in revenue by 2026.



Sizable adoption of rotary air compressors



On the basis of technology, industrial air compressor market is segmented into reciprocating, centrifugal, and rotary air compressors. Among all, the rotary air compressor segment is poised for noteworthy expansion over the coming years. In 2018, rotary air compressors accounted for around 55% in industrial air compressor industry size. Advantageous features of rotary air compressors, such as superior energy conservation, less heat generation, and relatively lesser oil consumption as compared to other air compressors are projected to foster the growth of industrial air compressor market size in the ensuing years.



Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific



APAC region has been observing rapid growth in industrial development in recent years. In 2018, Asia Pacific alone accounted for a 40% share in the global output. An upward trend is being observed in the growth graph of several industries, including construction, manufacturing, and mining. Notably, the manufacturing sector in the region is advancing at a considerable rate, which will significantly propel industrial air compressor industry trends. Alongside, the product has found wide-ranging applications in food & beverage, energy & mining, steel fabrication, pharma, heavy engineering products, and automotive production.



High-tech innovations and partnerships to outline the strategic roadmap



The global industrial air compressor market is slated to be one of the mega avenues that investors can bet on due to the presence of several major industry players and their intense efforts to stand at the forefront of the competition. Companies are adopting business strategies, such as product launch, collaborations, mergers to gain a competitive advantage over peer companies.



The industrial air compressor industry participants are Gardner Denver, Ingersoll Rand, Elgi Compressors, Quincy Compressor, Emerson Climate Technologies, Hitachi, Rolair Systems, Sullivan-Palatek, Atlas Copco, Sullair, Bauer Compressors, Kaeser Kompressoren, Aerzener, Ciasons Industrial, Mat Holdings, Doosan Portable Power, and Heyner amongst others.



