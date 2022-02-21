Industrial Air Compressor Market Worth $42.9 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Air Compressor Market by Product Type (Positive Displacement, Dynamic), Output Power (Up to 50 kW, 51–250 kW, 251–500 kW, & Above 500 kW), Seal (Oil-flooded & Oil-free), End-user, Design, Pressure, Coolant and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Air Compressor Market is projected to reach USD 42.9 billion by 2026. The Industrial Air Compressor Market size will grow to USD 42.9 billion by 2026 from USD 32.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing automation in emerging economies, inflow of investments and rising demand for oil-free compressors in food & beverages industry and the surging demand from HVAC industry are the driving factors for the Industrial Air Compressor Market, globally. Several emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific and Africa, have boosted their industrial and economic developments. In addition, government initiatives to promote industrial automation and emphasis on industrial automation for optimum utilization of resources are also driving the demand for industrial air compressors as they can be used for powering pneumatic tools, packaging, automation equipment, and conveyors. Environment-friendly modern compressors need less fuel, make less noise, and have a heat recovery feature, which helps recover up to 94% of the heat generated by the compressors which is in line with the Paris Agreement leading to growth opportunities for the Industrial Air Compressor Market during the forecast period.



The positive displacement segment is expected to dominate the Industrial Air Compressor Market, by product type, during the forecast period.



The positive displacement segment is expected to hold the largest market share and also grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The positive displacement compressor can be bifurcated into reciprocating and rotary compressors. These compressors can be oil-free or lubricated, depending upon the application requirement. Positive displacement air compressors are commonly used in construction, automotive and transportation, packaging industry, food & beverages, metals and mining, and other end-user industries.



The stationary segment is expected to be the largest Industrial Air Compressor Market, by design, during the forecast period.



The stationary segment held a larger share of the Industrial Air Compressor Market. The stationary compressors are designed for heavy-duty applications and are suited for medium to large industries. Stationary compressors find application in food processing plants, chemical and petrochemical plants, automobile and spare parts manufacturing facilities, pharmaceutical plants, and paper and pulp plants, where compressed air is required near the application. The growing food & beverages, chemicals, and automobile industries are also likely to drive the demand for stationary industrial compressors.



The up to 20 bar segment is expected to be the largest Industrial Air Compressor Market, by pressure, during the forecast period.



The industrial air compressors in the up to 20 bar pressure range are generally a single-stage reciprocating, single-stage centrifugal, screw, and axial air compressor. Low-pressure compressors are commonly used in pneumatic tools and controls, assembly, drying/blowing, air wands, pneumatic cylinders, overhead air winches, venturi vacuum, electrical cabinet coolers, paint spray booths, and other automation and maintenance tools. Low-pressure compressors are also popular in the construction, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and packaging industry which are expected to fuel their demand during the forecast period.



The 51–250 kW segment is expected to be the largest Industrial Air Compressor Market, by output power, during the forecast period.



An industrial air compressor having up to 50 kW output power is generally a single-stage reciprocating and single-stage rotary compressor. These compressors find application in refineries, manufacturing, textiles, and water and wastewater treatment plants. These compressors are commonly used in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, construction, automotive and transportation, mining, packaging, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, textiles, and other industries. The growth of these industries is expected to drive the demand for compressors having up to 50 kW output power.



The oil-flooded segment is expected to be the largest Industrial Air Compressor Market, by seal type, during the forecast period.



Industrial air compressors require oil to lubricate the compression chamber. This compressor is more economical than an oil-free compressor and generally completes the compression process in a single stage. These compressors are commonly used in industries such as oil & gas, textiles, rubber and plastics, and metals and mining, among others, where cleaner compressed air requirement is optional. The growth of these industries in Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt is the key driving factor for the growth of this segment in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.



The air-cooled segment is expected to be the largest Industrial Air Compressor Market, by coolant type, during the forecast period.



An air-cooled industrial air compressor uses air to reduce the temperature of the compressed air and any other material present. Air-cooled industrial air compressors are used in different applications, such as PET mold bottles and power generation. Industries can also recover the heat loss for an air-cooled compressor by using the energy to heat buildings or power a preheating battery, thus saving companies money on utility expenses. Growth of the industries will be the key driving factor for the growth of this segment.



Chemicals & petrochemicals segment is expected to be the largest Industrial Air Compressor Market, by end-user industry, during the forecast period.



Industrial air compressors in the chemicals & petrochemicals industry find applications in transporting liquid under pressure to pressurizing tank, for spot cooling, molding plastics, aeration tanks, culture vessels, welding vinyl and nylon, synthesizing ammonia, and manufacturing of low-density polyethylene, among others. The industrial air compressors are also used for process air used in direct contact with products for usages such as cleaning, aeration, and product moving; control valves and cylinders; material handling; nitrogen generation; air curtains; and product drying. The demand for chemical and petrochemical-derived products coupled with increasing investments in the downstream oil & gas and petrochemical industries are a major factor driving the market.



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest Industrial Air Compressor Market



The Asia Pacific region, as a whole, is experiencing rapid development and growth fueled by the growth of major economies such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. The major end-users for industrial air compressors in the region include power generation, chemical, oil & gas, construction, food & beverages, automotive, rubber and plastics, textile, manufacturing, and water and wastewater treatment industries. The chemicals & petrochemicals sector has a strong foothold in the region and is expected to grow, according to International Energy Agency (IEA). The continued growth in Asia Pacific in almost all the major industrial sectors will drive the demand for industrial air compressors in the region.



The Industrial Air Compressor Market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the Industrial Air Compressor Market are Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), and Kobe Steel (Japan). Some of the other major players include BOGE Kompressoren (Germany), Volkswagen (MAN Energy Solutions), Kirloskar Pneumatic (India), Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Coaire (UAE), ELGi Equipments (India), Siemens Energy (Germany), Sulzer (Switzerland), Baker Hughes (US), Nidec, EBARA Corporation (Elliott Group), Howden Group (US), Fusheng Group (Taiwan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), and others.



