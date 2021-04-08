Industrial Analytics Market Analysis by Technologies, Types, Size, Share, Applications, Growth & Forecast to 2026 : SAS Institute, Cisco Systems, Tibco Software

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The emergence of smart meters, smart sensors, and IoT based technologies are driving the demand for industrial analytics market.

Market Size – USD 13.36 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.0%, Market Trends – An increasing number of IoT and IIoT installations in industries.



The global industrial analytics market is forecast to reach USD 47.46 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in demand for business intelligence tools in several industry verticals, such as the retail and manufacturing industries, are driving the market for industrial analytics. The rapid adoption of IIoT, especially in emerging nations, is encouraging the growth of the market.

The growing demand for customer analytics among businesses to gain real-time insights into customer's buying preferences is a notable factor bolstering the uptake of industrial analytics. The adoption of industrial analytics is gathering traction across the manufacturing vertical and the key benefits garnered are an improvement in product lifecycle and increasing their effectiveness of return on investment (RoI).



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1920



North America held the largest market share for industrial analytics. Increase in the adoption of Industry 4.0 policies in the region is leading the industrial automation activities. Companies operating in the region are focused on reducing cost through automation, which in turn, is increasing the demand for predictive and diagnostic analytics solutions, amongst others. Moreover, the rise in demand for resource and process optimization will spur industries to veer towards predictive maintenance based solutions which figure prominently in terms of importance in the field of industrial analytics, in this region.



Key participants include General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Tibco Software, Inc., AGT International GmbH, General Electric Company, Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions, Hitachi, Ltd., and Microsoft Corporation, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Analytics market on the basis of component, analytics type, organization size, deployment mode, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Software

- Services



Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Predictive Analytics

- Prescriptive Analytics

- Descriptive Analytics

- Diagnostic Analytics



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Small and Medium enterprises

- Large Enterprises



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- On-Premises

- On-Demand



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Retail and Consumer Goods

- Manufacturing

- Energy and Utilities

- Transportation & Logistics

- Telecommunications & IT

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o UK

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-analytics-market



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Software held a market share of 58.9% in the year 2018. The software segment includes risk analytics, financial analytics, operational analytics, customer analytics, marketing analytics, and workforce analytics. The segment is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the rising need to measure the performance of customer expectations, and ad-campaign effectiveness, among others.

- Predictive analytics is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. This type of analytics improves the predictive model, considering particular machines in particular environments with more data. It helps the manufacturers to react to potential machine failure, improves productivity, and lead to more cost savings on equipment.

- Large enterprises held a market share of 63.2% in the year 2018. The global industrial analytics market is benefitting from the advent of artificial intelligence technologies as it is creating a new lucrative avenue for vendors across the globe. The rising application of predictive algorithms in real-time multinational corporations such as E-bay and Amazon are driving the market.

- Energy and Utilities are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. This industry generates a chunk of data from smart grids, utility grids, oil wells, gas grids, and other sensors. Industrial data includes data obtained from sensors, RFID, RSS feeds, smart grids, and smart meters. It is crucial to administer field assets such as equipment, oil field, and power generation stations to avoid any major mishap.

- The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to hold a market share of 28.2% during the forecast period. The implementation of predictive analytics in sectors such as IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, and manufacturing are fueling the demand for industrial analytics in the region. Quick adoption of latest technologies, generation of massive data, and rise in SMEs will trigger the market demand. Countries such as India, Japan, China, Australia, and Singapore will show high adoption of industrial analytics in the coming years.



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Industrial Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

….

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. General Electric Company

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Technology Insights

12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. International Business Machines Corporation

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Technology Insights

12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3. SAS Institute, Inc.

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Technology Insights

12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

12.4.3. Technology Insights

12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.5. Tibco Software, Inc.

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

Continued…



Request For Customization on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1920



Thank you for reading our report. For further query or inquiry, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure your requirements for the reports are met.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370