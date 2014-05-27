Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Is Expected to Reach USD 86,087.9 Million Globally in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, "Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting (Industrial, Commercial, Architectural, and Outdoor) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market was worth USD 12,927.9 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 86,087.9 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% from 2013 to 2019. Europe was the largest market for industrial and commercial LED lighting market in 2012. Growth in this region is primarily driven by government initiatives and projects for LED lighting deployment. In addition, ban on incandescent bulbs across the different countries is expected to drive the market in near future.



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The industrial and commercial LED lighting market is driven by various factors including high efficiency and durability of LED lights, government ban on incandescent lamps and attractive payback in terms of longer lifespan and enhanced performance. However, dominance of fluorescent lamps and high initial cost of deploying LED lights are some of the factors inhibiting the growth of this market.



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Among all end-users, commercial segment was the largest and accounted for 52.5% of the market in 2012. It is expected to maintain leading position throughout the forecast period owing to increased use of LED lights in emerging regions namely Asia Pacific and Middle East. Architectural segment is the second largest end user segment and is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Increased use of decorative and functional architectural lightings in landscapes, signage, statues, columns and other decorative features have been driving the market. Japan and Europe are the fastest growing regions fir architectural lighting.



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Geographically Europe was the largest segment and accounted for 33.1% in 2012 owing to increase in investment by government in efficient lighting technologies. In addition, countries such as Russia, Germany, Denmark and the U.K. are focusing on deployment of efficient lighting to improve lighting quality and to lower overall operational cost, which will further increase the demand for LED lighting products and solutions.



Most of the LED light manufacturers are focusing on development of cost effective products with improved performance to get competitive advantage. The global industrial and commercial LED Lighting market is dominated by few brands. The organized market players include Philips Electronics N.V., Osram Opto, Cree Incorporation, Cooper Industries Plc and GE lightings.



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