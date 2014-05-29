New Manufacturing market report from Euromonitor International: "Industrial and Laboratory Furnaces in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Saudi Arabian industrial and laboratory furnaces market grows 25% over 2007-2012, reaching SR1.2 billion in the latter year, underpinned by buoyant oil, gas, chemical and construction industries. Parts of furnaces and installation services forms best-selling market category, capturing 55% of sales at end of review period. Value of imports expands 22% over review period, comprising 93% of market size in 2012. Value of local production rises 95% over 2007-2012 to SR75 million in the latter year. Profits soar by 179% over review period to SR16 million in 2012, profitability expands seven percentage points to 22%. Industry characterised by rather high concentration, as just eleven firms operate in industry in 2012. Industry turnover expected to grow 73% over forecast period, reaching SR130 million by 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Industrial and Laboratory Furnaces in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2914. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Industrial and Laboratory Furnaces in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2914 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Industrial and Laboratory Furnaces and Ovens, Non Industrial Furnaces, Parts of Furnaces and Installation Services.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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