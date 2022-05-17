Industrial Application to Be Fastest-Growing in Polyolefin Pipes Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2022 -- The report "Polyolefin Pipes Market by Type (PE, PP, Plastomer), Application (Irrigation, Potable & Plumbing, Wastewater Drainage, Power & Communication, Industrial), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 18.6 billion in 2021 to USD 24.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Sprinkler and drip irrigation provide good growth potential, hot water bathroom application where PO pipes are replacing PVC pipes, increasing usage of engineered PO in manufacturing pipes, improved characteristics of plastomers over conventional plastics and elastomers, increasing adoption of bio-based polymer such as PLA and BioPE, and growing emphasis by local government on rainwater harvesting are driving the polyolefin pipes market.



Browse 174 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Polyolefin Pipes Market by Type (PE, PP, Plastomer), Application (Irrigation, Potable & Plumbing, Wastewater Drainage, Power & Communication, Industrial), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026"



PE segment is estimated to dominate the overall polyolefin pipes market.



PE is expected to be the most significant type of polyolefin pipes used globally in terms of value and volume. PE pipes are used for the physical transportation of oil, gas, water, wastewater, and other substances. These pipes offer various benefits such as low weight, abrasion-resistance, corrosion-resistance, high impact-resistance, and superior flexibility which enables their use in various end-use industries. These pipes can be heat fused to form strong joints, which makes them leak-free. This class of pipes is fatigue-proof and can bear extreme repetitive pressure. They are also highly flexible and are thus suited for earthquake-prone areas. The flexibility and leak-free joints of these pipes provide the additional advantage of cost-efficiency as they save significant time and money in the process of installation.



Industrial is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyolefin pipes, by application, during the forecast period.



Polyolefin pipes are widely used in industrial applications wherein piping systems are exposed to harsh and extreme climatic conditions. Due to the flexible nature of PE, it expands with pressure surges, which increases the life of the pipeline and reduces maintenance costs. Polyolefin pipes also have a high demand due to their flexibility; gas distribution systems are more likely to survive severe ground shifts, especially due to earthquakes when they are made from fused PE pipes.



Building & construction segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry



In the building & construction industry, pipes and fitting materials play an important role in performing the task of conveying fluids. Materials used for manufacturing pipes depend upon the type of fluid and the conditions under which they are conveyed. Fluids can be hazardous, reactive, volatile, corrosive, or flammable. The integrity of fluids is required to be maintained when they are conveyed under process conditions such as different temperatures and pressures and hence require pipe materials suitable for conveyance under such conditions.



North America is estimated to be the largest polyolefin pipes market during the forecast period.



North America is projected to be the largest polyolefin pipes market during the forecast period. Globally, the region has been leading, in terms of demand and product innovation, improved performance, quality of polyolefin pipes, and emerging applications in various end-use industries. Key countries in the North American market are the US, Canada, and Mexico. Canada and Mexico have shown increasing demand for polyolefin pipes which is expected to continue during the forecast period.



AGRU (Austria), GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), Advanced Drainage Systems (US), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US), JM Eagle (US), Aliaxis (Belgium), Radius Systems (UK), Prinsco (US), Polyplastic Group (Russia), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Thai-Asia P.E. (Thailand), United Poly Systems (US), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), WL Plastics (US), Aquatherm (US), Blue Diamond Industries (US), Armtec (Canada), Pipeline Plastics (US), TeraPlast Group (Romania), Charter Plastics (US), Infra Pipe Solutions Pvt Ltd. (Canada), Pars Ethylene Kish (Iran), Vesbo Piping Systems (Turkey) are the major players in the polyolefin pipes market.