Industrial Automation Features QC Software Warehouse Controls System

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- QC Software is featured in the current issue of Industrial Automation magazine. The manufacturing journalist and author, Thomas R. Cutler, explored whether warehouse control systems (WCS) rather than warehouse management systems (WMS) might be the right choice for a manufacturer. According to Jerry List, Vice President of QC Software, “WCS directs real-time data management and interface responsibilities of the material handling system as well as provides common user interface screens for monitoring, control, and diagnostics.”



List explained that there is a place for both warehouse management systems (WMS) and warehouse control systems (WCS). Often a WCS executes instructions provided by an upper-level host system, such as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system or a WMS system. Tier-one WCS software provides advanced management capabilities including inventory control, resource scheduling and order management. The best-of-breed WCS systems are modular in nature, easily configurable and platform independent, with a scalable architecture to satisfy the needs of any size warehouse.



According to the article, the conversation of WCS versus WMS arises when other inefficiencies are located in the packaging operation. Such as orders picked into a tote, not into shipping cartons. This presents a challenge because when the tote is sent to the packing area, the packing operator must select the correct box for the contents, pack it, seal it, and forward it to shipping. Most companies require a system that allows for multiple carriers, where the server passes information only once per day.



June 10th at Noon EST there will be a comprehensive discussion about when to choose WCS or WMS. The webinar is free of charge and hosted by QC Software. To register, go to: http://www.qcsoftware.com/register.



QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



About QC Enterprise

QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide-range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424