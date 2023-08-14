NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Industrial Automation Software Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Industrial Automation Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric (United States), Honeywell (United States), Rockwell Automation (United States), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa (Japan), Aspen Technology (United States).



Industrial automation software refers to a specialized set of digital tools and solutions that enable the streamlined and efficient control, monitoring, and optimization of various industrial processes and systems. This software plays a pivotal role in modern manufacturing and production environments, where it facilitates the integration of different components, machinery, and devices to function cohesively as a unified automated system. Industrial automation software encompasses a wide range of functions, including process control, data acquisition, real-time monitoring, scheduling, predictive maintenance, and even artificial intelligence-driven decision-making. By leveraging technologies such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and data analytics, this software empowers industries to enhance production speed, precision, and consistency while minimizing human intervention. It enables businesses to respond quickly to changing market demands, reduce operational costs, ensure product quality, and maintain a safer working environment.



by Type (SCADA software, DCS software, MES, HMI software, PLC software), Application (Process industry, Discrete industry, Others), Industry Vertical (Automotive, FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Metal and Machining, Oil and Gas, Others), Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)



Market Trends:

Rise in deployment of robotic automation across the various industries

Virtualization of automation control systems



Opportunities:

Growing need of Industrial Internet of Things Technology (IIoT)across the globe



Market Drivers:

The growing need for eco-friendly technologies and ability to reduce the operational costs

Need to reduce overall operational expenses



Challenges:

Increasing cyber security threats



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



