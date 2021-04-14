Industrial Biotechnology Market Trends, Analysis, Demand, Global Industry Research Report, Region and Segment Forecasts 2020-2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Market Size – USD 271.09 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends –Rise in demand for energy efficiency and affordable cost



The Industrial biotechnology Market is expected to reach USD 576.89 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing usage for manufacturing biofuels. Based on statistics, increasing use of technology across several industries on account of its multiple advantages such as environmental friendliness, efficient production methods, new raw material chains, low waste generation, reduced manufacturing costs, and raw material consumption is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market over the next few years.



The Industrial biotechnology process is cost competitive as it has moderate cost curves as compared to various chemical processes that are primarily based on the use of fossil fuels and have relatively lesser energy needs, lesser number of production steps, and generate more minor waste by-products. Also, this technology is not influenced by price volatilities as it does not compete with oil or crop prices. Biotechnology enables the industrial manufacturing of a broad range of products using several microorganisms and natural metabolic pathways. In the past, these natural products were either not used in an extensive range of industries or just employed in niche markets. However, as of today, various industries have begun the use of these products to comply with many environmental standards which are projected to fuel its demand over the forecast period.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1338



North America dominates the regional market for this technology, accounting for the largest market share of 22.30% in 2018. Substantial funds by the government for R&D in the field and growing demand for green products and chemicals from consumers are the principal factors that have established North America's position in the global market.



Key participants include: BASF, Amyris, Borregaard, BioAmber, Codexis, Evolva, Fermentalg, Gevo, Global Bioenergies, Deinove, Metabolic Explorer, Novozymes, and Solazyme



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Industrial biotechnology Market on the basis of Type, Raw material, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Biofuel

- Biochemical

- Biomaterial

- BioType



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Grains & Starch Crops

- Agricultural Residues

- Food Waste

- Forestry Material

- Animal By-Type

- Energy Crops

- Urban & Suburban Waste



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Food & Feed

- Pharmaceuticals

- Pulp & Paper

- Textile

- Bio Energy



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o South-east Asia

- Latin America

o Brazil

- MEA



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-biotechnology-market



Further key findings from the report suggest

- The Type sector is segmented into Biofuel, Biochemical, Biomaterial, and Bioproduct. Biofuels processed from industrial biotechnology accounts for the largest market share of 38.70% in 2018.

- Biofuel types include bioethanol and biodiesel. The growing use of biodiesel in its pure form in the automotive industry especially in the U.S. and European countries to decrease the level of hydrocarbons, particulates, and carbon monoxide is expected to drive demand over the forecast period.

- Biochemical is extensively manufactured using industrial biotechnology. It is mainly used as a fuel to enhance vehicle efficiency and like gasoline, additives to develop the octane rating of a vehicle. It is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive sector is expected to propel process need over the forecast period.

- Application in the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing forms of industrial biotechnology at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

- Advancing technology use in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals especially antibodies for cancer treatment, which is not possible to be manufactured via chemical synthesis is expected to grow the demand over the forecast period.

- Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry extensively employs industrial biotechnology to develop active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), antibodies, and other complex biomolecules.

- The growing usage of industrial biotechnology in flavor and fragrance industries will be one of the modern trends that will increase the market size during the next few years.

- The rising awareness among consumers about the chemical flavored and fragrance has led to the growing demand for natural flavor.

- Most of the industrial biotech manufacturers are small in size and privately held. Kaneka signed an agreement for collaboration with Terumo BCT Inc. in May 2014, to apply for US clinical trials for its new LDL Absorption System.

- In March 2015, BASF along with eight other companies started a project called PRODIAS (Processing Diluted Aqueous Systems) which concentrates on optimizing numerous production processes for renewable products



Table Of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Industrial biotechnology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial biotechnology Market Segmentation Analysis

…….

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. BASF SE

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Type Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Amyris

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Type Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. BioAmber

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Type Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Borregaard

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Type Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Codexis

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Type Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Deinove

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Type Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Evolva

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

Continued…



Request for Customization on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1338



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of the clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

- Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size



- Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market Demand



- Functional Proteins Market Growth



- Release Agents Market Analysis



- Lead Acid Battery Market Forecast