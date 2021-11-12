Industrial Blockchain Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Applied Blockchain

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2021 -- Blockchain in industrial markets has proven particularly successful, spanning adoption from manufacturing to retail. Increased investments are focused on solutions that can create more streamlined operations and efficient processes, and eventually complement digital transformation strategies. The growth is mainly driven by demand in the food and beverage, transport and storage, retail and consumer, and healthcare sectors. Blockchain can address operational inefficiencies, complex logistics, accountability, and auditing issues, as well as intellectual property theft. Blockchain can be especially valuable when used alongside digital transformation strategies that aim to create agile and lean supply chain management systems. Innovative applications have successfully leveraged blockchain with new connectivity and automation technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and platforms, cloud and edge computing, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, etc.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States),AWS (United States),Microsoft (United States),SAP (Germany),Intel (United States),Oracle (United States),Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (United Kingdom),BTL Group (Canada),Applied Blockchain (United Kingdom),Infosys (India)



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/174320-global-industrial-blockchain-market



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Industrial Blockchain Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Industrial Blockchain market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Industrial Blockchain Market various segments and emerging territory.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Counterfeit Management, Quality Control and Compliance, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Providers (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), Offering (Platform (Public, Private, Hybrid), Services)



Market Trend:

- Blockchain-as-a-Service Solutions for Enterprises



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Venture Capital Funding and Investments in Blockchain Technology

- Increasing Popularity of Blockchain Technology in Retail and Supply Chain Management

- Simplifies Business Processes and Reduces Cost of Production



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility, and Proactive Maintenance

- Rising Government Initiatives



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Industrial Blockchain Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/174320-global-industrial-blockchain-market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Industrial Blockchain Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Industrial Blockchain market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Industrial Blockchain Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Industrial Blockchain

Chapter 4: Presenting the Industrial Blockchain Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Industrial Blockchain market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Industrial Blockchain Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=174320



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com