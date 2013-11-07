Industrial Camera Sales and Service Expands Product Line with Addition of Ace Cameras

Holland, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Industrial Camera Sales and Service proudly announces the expansion of their product line with the addition of Basler's Ace Camera series. The Ace series combines performance and economy in a compact design, with both high speed and high resolution models being offered. "Consumers choose between either GigE or USB 3.0 data interface cameras, with prices starting at just $299. Select a Sony industrial camera, a Vangold model and more as Industrial Camera Sales and Service offers a wide selection of models to meet every need," JD Martin, spokesperson for Industrial Camera Sales and Service, declares.



Many now turn to GigE cameras as they allow for simpler cabling and transfer rates of up to 1000 Mbps, depending on the hardware used. GigE cameras cost less than their Camera Link and parallel counterparts and don't require camera files. A camera of this type can be used in remote locations which are camera connected, another benefit of choosing a GigE device over the many other camera standards currently available. "From the Basler Ace acA640-120G 120 Frames/sec GigE camera to the Basler Ace acA2040-25G 4 Megapixel 25 FPS GigE camera, the Basler products complement our entire camera lineup nicely," Martin continues.



Before selecting a GigE camera, consumers need to consider purchasing a USB 3.0 interface enabled device. As with the GigE models, USB 3.0 cameras allow for simple cabling and users appreciate the plug and play capability. Many select this option as it allows for high speed, high pixel depth, and large image sizes. "When a customer determines they are in need of a USB 3.0 camera, we can be of assistance here also. We offer a wide range of USB 3.0 cameras, from manufacturers such as Basler and SenTech. Industrial Camera Sales and Service strives to provide those items customers most want and need and, with the addition of the Basler Ace Camera Series, we come closer to doing exactly that," Martin goes on to say.



Industrial Camera Sales and Service remains committed to providing consumers with the cameras, monitors and accessories they need, working with leading manufacturers to achieve this goal. Brands carried include Tucsen, Sony, Mintron, Ganz and Basler. "Turn to us for all of your industrial, microscope and inspection camera needs because we offer the brands customers are looking for when it comes to these devices. As our online store is directly linked with suppliers, fast delivery is assured and prices are very competitive," Martin states.



About Industrial Camera Sales and Service:

Industrial Camera Sales and Service continues to serve the professional industrial vision marketplace, offering more than ten years of experience in this area. They carry a broad line of solid state cameras and accessories from leading manufacturers, including Basler, Fujinon, Hitachi, SenTech, Watec and more. To ensure fast delivery and competitive prices, Industrial Camera Sales and Service linked the online store directly with suppliers, allowing them to serve customers more efficiently at all times, without increasing costs to achieve this goal.