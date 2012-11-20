Industrial Casting Market in the US 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The Industrial Casting market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.57 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the recovery of the Manufacturing sector. The Industrial Casting market has also been witnessing the steady replacement of ferrous castings with non-ferrous castings. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Industrial Casting Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Industrial Casting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Alcoa Inc., General Motors Co., and Precision Castparts Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AMSTED Industries, Chrysler Group, Bradken Ltd, Consolidated Engineering Corp., Grede Holdings LLC, Ford Motor, Hitchiner Manufacturing Co Inc., Magellan Aerospace Corp., and ThyssenKrupp AG.



