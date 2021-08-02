Industrial Cloud Platform Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: IBM, Telit, Microsoft

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Industrial Cloud Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Siemens AG (Germany),General Electric Company (United States),Schneider Electric SE (France),IBM (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States) ,Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States),Telit (United Kingdom),Microsoft (United States),PTC (United States)



Definition:

The industrial cloud platform refers to a customized cloud system for a specific industry to accommodate the operatory, business, regulatory, security and other aspects of the industry. Industrial cloud platform market has high growth prospects owing to increasing automation in the manufacturing and industrial sector. Further, increasing focus of market players on technological developments in the cloud computing technology and increasing demand from the emerging economies owing to growing industrialization expected to drive the demand for industrial cloud platform over the forecasted period.



Market Trends:

- Emphasizing on Technological Developments in the Cloud Computing Technology



Market Drivers:

- Growing Automation in the Manufacturing Industry

- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Platform across Industrial Sector



Market Opportunities:

- Emergence of Industry 4.0

- Growing Industrialization in the Emerging Economies



The Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Professional Service (Consulting and Planning, System Integration, Training, Support, and Maintenance), End-User Industry (Oil and Gas, Electric Power Generation, Chemicals, Water and Waste Water Management, Food and Beverage, Mining and Metal, Pulp and Paper, Pharmaceutical, Others), Platform (Asset Management, Remote Monitoring, Data Processing and Analytics, Application Development and Management, Security Management), Solution (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Humanâ€"Machine Interface (HMI), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Others)



Global Industrial Cloud Platform market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



