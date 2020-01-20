Industrial Coatings Market 2020 Analysis by Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2025

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Rapid Strides in Urban Settlements and Industrialization Pace Up Growth Spurt in Global Industrial Coatings Market



Factors such as growing pollution levels, environment alteration as well as advances in building and construction activities comprising residential, commercial and industrial activities have collectively leveraged onward growth spurt in global industrial coatings market, opines Adroit Market Research in its recently collated business intelligence report. Functional diversification to align with fast altering environmental conditions have catapulted improved products in terms of corrosion resistance and aesthetic appeal. Additionally, expansion in end-use applications more specifically across industrial materials such as concrete and steel substantially pump up growth prospects in global industrial coatings market.



Global industrial coatings market trends have been analyzed based on the extensive value chain of the paints and coatings market and macroeconomic trends which support global growth in different geographies. Additionally, market estimates for the key segments such as by resin type, technology, and end-use application have been provided at the global and country level. Furthermore, the report covers the market competition among the leading global and local regional manufacturers along with company profiles.



Emerging economies are expected to continually accelerate growth maximization owing to surged industrialization and urbanization as well as tremendous influx of rural masses into urban and suburban settlements. Additional adoption of industrial coatings is governed by growing electrical appliances and product diversification with the addition of novel bio-based components that significantly improve functional attributes thus buckling up growth in global industrial coatings market in the near future. However, environmental implications if solvent based coatings have over the years significantly deter growth. Thus the market for global industrial coatings is witnessing a paradigm shift towards water based coatings with negligible environmental implications.



Substantial understanding on market progression encapsulated in the report on global industrial coatings market is aimed at equipping report readers with versatile understanding on market definition and dynamics that thoroughly influence growth roadmap.



The report is indispensable to propel profit oriented business tactics, complete with understanding on market segmentation based on which resin type, technology, and end-use application comprise vital segments. A detailed analytical overview of regional segmentation is also included in the report besides hovering on competitive landscape, featuring top notch players and their winning business strategies. A thorough analysis of these business strategies are likely to aid lucrative business discretion favoring sustainable revenue pools.



Some of the leading players operating in the industrial coatings market include PPG Industries, DowDuPont Inc., BASF, AkzoNobel, Nippon Paints NOROO Paints & Coatings, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.



Key segments of the global industrial coatings market



Resin Type Overview:





- Acrylic



- Epoxy



- Alkyd



- Polyurethane



- Polyester





Technology Overview:





- Solvent borne



- Water borne



- Powder coatings



- Others





End-Use Industry Overview:





- Automotive



- Aerospace



- Marine



- Building and Construction



- Packaging



- Protective





Regional Overview:





- North America





- U.S.



- Canada









- Europe





- France



- UK



- Germany



- Rest of Europe









- Asia Pacific





- India



- Japan



- China



- Rest of APAC









- Latin America





- Brazil



- Rest of Latin America









- Middle East and Africa





- Saudi Arabia



- Rest of MEA











