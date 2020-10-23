Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The rising demand for better durability of auto parts is a key factor predicted to bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled "Industrial Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Alkyd, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyester), By Technology (Water based, Solvent based, Powder, High Solids, Others) By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Industrial wood, Aerospace, Marine, Rail, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the high requirement for industrial coatings from the automotive end-use industry is predicted to enable growth of the market.



According to the report, the industrial coatings market based on technology is divided into water-based, solvent-based, powder, high solids, and others. The solvent-based segment is predicted to account for a high share during the forecast period owing to its qualities such as low chemical reaction, non-evaporative, higher gloss level, prevent corrosion, and highly flexible. Solvent-based coatings have various applications in marine, automotive, aerospace, and other end-use industries.



It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.



Furthermore, the industrial coatings market based on the end-use industry is classified into packaging, automotive, industrial wood, aerospace, marine, rail, and others. The automotive end-use industry is the fastest growing industry owing to the growing demand for more durable parts of automobiles, better quality interior and exterior coating to protect from heat damage, scratches, and chemical exposure. Additionally, the growing production of cars is predicted to boost the industrial coatings market share in the forthcoming years.



The report on the industrial coatings market size focuses on demonstrating a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.



List of the Major Companies in the Global Industrial Coatings Market Include:



PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd

Axalta Coating Systems

The Sherwin-Williams Company

RPM International Inc.

Hempel A/S

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

WEILBURGER Coatings GmbH

Jotun A/S

The Chemours Company

and Teknos Group.



Announcement of PPG ENVIROCRON® by PPG to Spur Growth Opportunities



The launch of a new production line by PPG is predicted to bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, PPG announced a new production line of PPG ENVIROCRON® Extreme Protection Edge coatings specially formulated to cover the sharp edges of parts created during metal fabrication and provide superior corrosion protection in one-coat.



Furthermore, the launch of a pioneering fouling defence system by Hempel is likely to accelerate the industrial coatings market revenue in the forthcoming years.



For instance, in May 2019, Hempel launched an innovative fouling defence system – Hempaguard MaX, which is a unique three-coat system reducing drag and results in fewer fuel requirements for vessels and will maximize efficiency and reduces operational costs. In addition, the partnership between Axalta and Farrell-Calhoun paint is likely to create lucrative sales opportunities for the market. For instance, in July 2019, Axalta formed an alliance with Farrell-Calhoun paint, distributor for the industrial wood coatings market to expand its distribution in the Southern East region.



Area of Intrest in Research Methodology:



Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based

on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary

research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the

global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.



Our research methodology entails an ideal mixture of primary and secondary initiatives. Key steps involved in the process are listed below:



Information Procurement as mentioned

The important stage involves the procurement of market data or related information via different sources & methodologies.



Information Analysis

This step involves the analysis & mapping of all the information procured from the previous step. It also encompasses the analysis of data discrepancies observed across various data sources.



Market Formulation

The final step entails the placement of data points at appropriate market spaces in an attempt to deduce viable conclusions. Analyst perspective & subject matter expert based heuristic form of market sizing also plays an integral role in this step.



Validation & Publishing

Validation is the most important step in the process. Validation & re-validation via an intricately designed process help us finalize data-points to be used for final calculations.



High Demand for Eco-Friendly Coating to Aid Expansion in North America



Geographically, the market is divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly coating. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years due to the rising demand from the automotive end-use industry.



The increasing manufacturing and easy availability of raw materials is predicted to support the growth of the industrial coatings market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, China is the major consumer of industrial coatings due to the high demand from the automotive end-use industry as a result of industrialization and growing population rate.



