Industrial Communication Market Opportunity - Global Market Industry Share

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2022 -- The industrial communication market is expected to grow from USD 18.8 billion in 2022 to USD 26.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



A digital twin is a virtual model of a product, process, or service. The actual product, process, or service pairs with the virtual model, allowing data analysis of the product or operation, remote monitoring of the system, and prevention of downtime. An Increase in the use of digital twin to safely monitor smart manufacturing operations has been witnessed in the last few years. The governments of different countries across the world are also supporting the development of industries to ensure the holistic development of the country. This has led to the adoption of various automation and communication components and technologies for the structural development of industries.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=146536397



Industrial communication is required in almost every industry, such as automotive, energy & power, food & beverages, water & wastewater management, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals. In the food & beverages industry, the overall production process is automated to minimize human intervention and maintain the quality standards (in terms of test, the mixture of ingredients, and maintaining the temperature of boilers, among others). In such industrial scenarios, an industrial communication network is used to transfer and integrate information between different departments.



Near-field Communication (NFC) is a contactless communication technology based on a radio frequency (RF) field that uses a base frequency of 13.56 MHz. This technology is designed to exchange data between two devices through a simple touch gesture. NFC is designed for an operating distance of a few centimeters, making it difficult for attackers to record the communication between an NFC device and an NFC tag compared. As a result, the security level of NFC communication is much higher compared with other wireless communication protocols.



Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a combination of IEEE 802 Ethernet sub-standards, defined by the IEEE TSN task group. These standards facilitate deterministic real-time communication over Ethernet by using time synchronization and a schedule that is shared between network components. By defining queues based on time, TSN ensures maximum latency for scheduled traffic through switched networks.



The OPC UA organization provides industrial standard OPC UA for interoperability and horizontal and vertical integration of information from sensors/actuators/machines to enterprise resource planning (ERP). Initially, OPC UA was focused on the needs of industrial automation. Several network transport mechanisms are integrated into OPC UA for data and information transfer at the operations management level for both IT and Cloud solutions. It ensures that the best mechanism is chosen according to the scenario. OPC UA has been recommended for communications in German Industry 4.0. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has given a positive rating to OPC UA for its data security. This has encouraged small and medium-sized enterprises to use OPC UA in setting up and expanding industrial communications.



5G is offering lucrative opportunities for growth of Industrial IoT. Industrial communication is a vital element of Industry 4.0. While companies are vying to make their production process smart, they must consider the most advanced communication technology to achieve that. 5G assures to overcome the shortcomings of other wireless systems. With the onset of 5G technology, the manufacturing industry will experience its biggest transformation. Owing to the ultra-low latency and reliability of 5G connectivity, safe, flexible, and more efficient manufacturing systems are possible. 5G enables continued automation of robots and warehouse transportation and eliminates the use of cables.