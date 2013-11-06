Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Industrial Construction in Argentina to 2017: Market Forecast market report to its offering

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the industrial construction industry in Argentina. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Industrial Construction in Argentina to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the industrial construction industry in Argentina. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Argentina construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Scope

Overview of the industrial construction industry in Argentina.

Historic and forecast market value for the industrial construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the industrial construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



Reasons to Buy

This report provides you with valuable data for the industrial construction industry in Argentina.

This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.

This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.



Key Highlights

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Companies Mentioned



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To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145454/industrial-construction-in-argentina-to-2017-market-forecast.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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