Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast



Timetrics 'Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



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Summary



This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the industrial construction industry in Canada. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the industrial construction industry in Canada. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Canadian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



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Scope



- Overview of the industrial construction industry in Canada.

- Historic and forecast market value for the industrial construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the industrial construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



Reasons To Buy



- This report provides you with valuable data for the industrial construction industry in Canada.

- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.

- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.



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Table of Content



1 INTRODUCTION

2 INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3 INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION: ACTIVITY BREAKDOWN

4 CHEMICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL PLANTS: CATEGORY ANALYSIS

5 MANUFACTURING PLANTS: CATEGORY ANALYSIS

6 METAL & MATERIAL PROCESSING PLANTS: CATEGORY ANALYSIS

7 REFINERY BUILDINGS: CATEGORY ANALYSIS

8 STORAGE TANKS: CATEGORY ANALYSIS

9 WASTE PROCESSING PLANTS: CATEGORY ANALYSIS

10 APPENDIX



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