Industrial Control and Factory Automation Growth and Revenue Opportunities by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2021 -- According to the new market research report on the "Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Component (Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printing, Process Analyzer, Machine Vision, HMI), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market size is expected to grow from USD 133.1 billion in 2021 to USD 197.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market are emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources, emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI in industrial environments, and fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis.



Industrial 3D printers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026



The industrial 3D printing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption in industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, and semiconductor & electronics. In the food & beverages industry, 3D printing technology is majorly used to manufacture molds for different types of food such as chocolates, hard candies, and cakes. This encourages the growth of the market for industrial 3D printing for the food & beverages industry. The ability of 3D printers to produce lightweight, cost-effective parts with high precision makes it a preferred choice for the aerospace & defense sector, increasing its use in the industry. For instance, NASA uses fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology for 3D printing of prototypes to test the form, fit, and function of parts to ensure that the machined parts have the best possible designs before committing to expensive tooling.



PAM solution is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026



The PAM segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of PAM solutions in process and discrete industries to build a comprehensive data repository related to different equipment installed in these plants, right from their uptime performance to their life cycle cost assessment.



"APAC to record highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026"



Most of the key manufacturers from different industries have shifted their manufacturing plants in APAC due to the low labor costs and the availability of skilled labor in the region. The increasing number of automation activities in process and discrete industries is one of the major factors driving the growth of the industrial control & factory automation market in APAC. In addition, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are contributing to the growth of the industrial control & factory automation market in the region. These countries account for considerable market size and hold a wide scope for the development of the industrial control & factory automation market in APAC.



Major players involved in the industrial control & factory automation market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan).



