Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Worth $229.3 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, PAM, Functional Safety), Component (Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printing, Control Valves, Machine Vision, HMI), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market size is projected to reach USD 229.3 billion by 2025 from USD 151.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The growth of this market can be driven by the factors such as increasing use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, rising adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector, connected supply chain along with mass production to meet the demands of rising population, government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation in various industries.



"Sensors to capture largest market share of global industrial control and factory automation market for components"



Sensors are an essential part of industrial control and factory automation solutions. Manufacturers of sensors are continuously focusing on developing advanced solutions to help end users in enhancing their production efficiency. The smart sensor can transform simple motor into intelligent machines, which inform machine operators about the operating conditions of machines and about their servicing requirements to avoid unexpected machine breakdowns, optimizing the performance of machines. Hence, it is expected to capture the largest market share in the component of the industrial control and factory automation market by 2025.



"Process automation and control in industrial manufacturing plant drives growth for DCS"



DCS held the largest market share of the industry control and factory automation market. This growth is attributed to a high rate of industrialization in developing economies. Developing countries have expansion and capacity addition plans related to the power sector, which would boost the demand for DCS. DCS provides process automation and control in industrial manufacturing plants that drive the industrial control and factory automation market. The advantages of using DCS systems in manufacturing plants are decision integrity, simplified operations, and increasing productivity. Some of the application areas of DCS are oil & gas, automobile, chemical, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries.



"APAC to be largest market for industrial control and factory automation during forecast period."



The market in Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the industrial control and factory automation market due to the technological innovations and high adoption of automation technologies in various industries. The major application areas for industrial control and factory automation in APAC are chemicals, oil & gas, water, semiconductor, electronics, food, and automobiles. China is one of the major players from the APAC region in the industry control and factory automation market. China has been working on an innovative industrial practice by implementing automation technologies in manufacturing. In addition, research institutes and corporates are collaboratively working to improve China's manufacturing processes. Further, in China, industrial intellectualization and information integration remain the main focus of the government industrial policy. This initiative is expected to increase the demand for industrial control and factory automation in this country.



Major players operating in the industrial control and factory automation market Emerson (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Schneider (France), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Yokogawa (Japan), Honeywell (US), WIKA (Germany), Azbil (Japan), Fuji Electric (Japan), 3D Systems (US), HP (US), FANUC (Japan), STRATASYS (US), Progea (Italy), Hitachi (Japan), Vega (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Tegan Innovations (Ireland), Krohne (Germany), Rockwell (US), Chaos Prime (US), and Dwyer (US), among many others.



