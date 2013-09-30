Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market - Global survey report,



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Industrial control and robotics tools serve to monitor and control various processes within the industries. Demand for these systems is expected to show continuous growth attributed to increased requirements of high product quality, precision, and reliability in large volume production. It is challenging to achieve low cost and high quality products without automation, which was previously done manually. Industrial automation tools help various industries such as oil and gas, Pharmaceuticals, in monitoring mass production processes with minimal chances of errors automatically. Automotive industry is the largest end user of industrial controls and robotics. However, Semiconductor industry is expected to emerge as the fastest end user segment owing to the requirement of high degree precision with rapid production in industry.



The report includes competitive analysis of the industrial controls and robotics market by product type, by application, by technology, and by geography. It includes segmentation across major geographies along with country-wise breakdown of the market. In addition, it provides current and forecast market size by revenue for its wide range of industrial applications for the period 2012 to 2019. Factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the industrial controls and robotics market are analyzed. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition.



This study includes profile of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to capture the market. Recent developments and barriers of the market will help emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. This study is expected to help suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors of the industrial automation industry in formulating and developing their strategies.



The global industrial controls and robotics market here refers to the market by type, by application by technology, and by geography is categorized into the following segments:



Industrial controls and robotics market analysis, by type:



- Industrial Control systems

- SCADA

- PLC

- DCS

- Field Devices

- Sensors

- Relay & Switches

- Robotics

- Motion Control & Drives Systems

- Machine Vision systems

- Others

- Manufacturing Execution Systems

- Discrete

- Process



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Industrial controls and robotics market analysis, by application:



- Power

- Textiles

- Automotives

- Chemicals

- Printing and Packaging

- Plastics

- Oil & Gas

- Pharmaceuticals

- Food Processing

- Semiconductors

- OEMs

- Others



Industrial controls and robotics market analysis, by technology



- Motion Control and Drives Systems

- Robotics Systems

- Integrated Manufacturing Systems

- Machine Vision Systems

- Manufacturing Execution Systems

- Programmable Logic Control System

- Others



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow industrial controls and robotics market vendors and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about the industrial automation market, formulate growth strategies and gain competitive advantage.



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