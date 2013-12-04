New Software research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years due to the growing demand for process automation and remote control. It has thus forced the companies to expand their existing infrastructure and also deal with a variety of security challenges such as cyber attacks, insider criminal activities and global competition. This report focuses on such technologies and products that are needed to protect the existing and future network infrastructure. Few of the unconventional technologies mapped in this report include virtualization security, SCADA Encryption and database activity monitoring. ICS network security solutions and services are required to ensure the smooth operation of automation industry, and are expected to drive the ICS security market.
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This report focuses on the protective measures and solutions that need to be taken to protect the power, energy, transportation and utility resources against the threats such as Stuxnet, Flame, Duqu and Night Dragon attacks. It also provides insights into the various intelligent security solutions which enable the providers to integrates collect and analyze the network through the data generated by their Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) networks and grids.
The report broadly comprises of Industrial Control Systems security segments: network security technologies and professional services; by types of technologies: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS), firewall, antivirus/malware, virtualization security, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), application whitelisting, Unified Threat Management (UTM), update and patch management and database activity monitoring; by services: risk management, system design, integration and consulting, managed services and audit and reporting services; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).
This research report categorizes the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of Network security solutions and services:
- Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
- Antivirus/malware
- Firewall
- Virtualization security
- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) encryption
- Unified Threat Management (UTM)
- Application Whitelisting
- Update and patch management
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
- Database activity monitoring
On the basis of professional services:
- Risk management services
- System design, integration, and consulting
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