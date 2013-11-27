Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Expected to Reach $10.33 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 8.0 % by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The report "Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market [DDOS, IDS/IPS, Firewall, SIEM, SCADA Encryption, UTM, Application White listing, DLP, Database Activity Monitoring; Professional Services] - Global Advancements, Market Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)", segments the global ICS security market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global ICS security by type of security technologies: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS), firewall, antivirus/malware, virtualization security, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), application white listing, Unified Threat Management (UTM), update and patch management and database activity monitoring; by type of verticals: power, energy and utilities, transportation systems, chemical and manufacturing and other critical infrastructures; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).



Browse 83 market data tables and 27 figures spread through 192 pages and in-depth TOC on “Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market [DDOS, IDS/IPS, Firewall, SIEM, SCADA Encryption, UTM, Application White listing, DLP, Database Activity Monitoring; Professional Services] - Global Advancements, Market Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-control-systems-security-ics-market-1273.html



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Increasing terrorist attacks, rise in the sophisticated cyber and network security threats and increasing government pressure for regulatory policies and security compliances are playing a major role in shaping the future of the ICS security market. Even though there are security measures being implemented to protect the control systems and automation solutions, but there is no single comprehensive solution for providing fool-proof network security to these networks. The control system solutions that are currently implemented are in obsolete and are not prepared to counter the target specific cyber attacks. Major Tier1 companies are now providing embedded control system solutions along with security solutions and are getting into this escalating market for ICS security.



The major forces driving this market are the increased threat of cyber attacks across energy and power sector, government pressure and security compliance and regulations, threats from terrorist attacks and cyber attacks, lack in comprehensive solutions for ICS security and insider threats. Companies providing cyber security solutions are looking forward to gain a better competitive advantage in this growing market, thereby creating comprehensive security solutions and integrated security management platforms for the industries and critical infrastructures.



The global ICS security market is estimated to be $7.02 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow to $10.33 billion in 2018. This represents an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2013 to 2018. . In the current scenario, the power, energy and utilities vertical security continues to be the largest segment, in terms of spending and adoption, for ICS security solutions. This is followed by commercial, communication systems and manufacturing industry ICS security solutions. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market on the basis spending and adoption for ICS security solutions. MarketsandMarkets further expects that the increasing energy markets in the developing economies and increased deployment of ICS infrastructure will further enhance the growth of the market.



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