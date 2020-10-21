Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2020-2030



The global industrial controls market was worth $107.2 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% and reach $144.8 billion by 2023



Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Controls Market: are ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser



OEMs are increasingly outsourcing product design and development processes to EMS partners to reduce overall costs and shift from fixed costs to variable costs. Some OEMS are collaborating with EMS partners and moving into new business models such as joint design manufacturing (JDM) and outsourced design manufacturing (ODM). JDM model is further divided into high touch JDM and low touch JDM. ODM model focuses on qualification and system integration testing, thus indicating a shift in industrial controls manufacturing process.



Industry News:



In June 2018, ABB, a Swiss-based industrial automation and power grids system manufacturer, acquired GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS) for $2.6 billion. This acquisition allowed ABB to grow its opportunities by integrating GEIS in their electrification products division and reforming as a new business unit called Electrification Products Industrial Solutions (EPIS). Furthermore, the company also established a long-term strategic supply relationship with GE to supply them with products and solutions from across the ABB portfolio. GEIS is a Connecticut, USA headquartered manufacturer and provider of electrical components and related solutions to protect and control electrical power and equipment.



Regions are covered By Industrial Controls Market Report 2020



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Industrial Controls Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



