Industrial Controls Market to Reach $185.0 Billion by 2016 at a CAGR of 7.58%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Industrial Controls Market : Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 – 2016)” published by MarketsandMarkets, the factory automation market is expected to reach $185.0 billion by 2016 at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2011 to 2016.



The Industrial Controls Market is expected to grow from $120.0 billion in 2010 to $185.0 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2011 to 2016. The key companies with respect to factory automation include Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Process Management (U.S.), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell (U.S.), Omron (Japan), Yokogawa (Japan), and others.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increase in production activities in APAC, cheap labor, huge population base, and lucrative government policies. China is the growth engine for automation in Asia in spite of lower levels of plant automation. India too is gaining factory automation market shares worldwide.



The various subsets of automation include robotics, control systems, IT systems, and manufacturing execution systems (MES), all chiefly responsible for reducing human interaction in the process, thus, lowering labor and production costs, and increasing throughput or production output. The other common industry terms for the capabilities, components, and aspects of automation include human machine interface (allowing for system operator and human supervision), distributed control systems (DSC), SCADA, conveyor belts, conveyance systems, and programmable logic controllers (PLC). Robotics, particularly robotic arms, are common features in factory automation due to their precision, reduction in human labor costs, advantages in handling, and reduction of human risks and exposure to production hazards.



